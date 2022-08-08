ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
i-80 Gold Reports Q2 2022 Operating Results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. i-80's Consolidated Financial Statements ("financial statements"), as well as i-80's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operations and Financial Condition ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, are available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Benzinga

TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights

TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 10.48%, reporting an EPS of $4.85 versus an estimate of $4.39. Revenue was up $180.00 million from the same...
InvestorPlace

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Beat Runaway Inflation

Inflation has encouraged investors to look for solid dividend stocks to buy, and it makes sense. Strong dividends usually mean that management is taking care to generate profits. Searching for the best dividend stocks to buy as a hedge during times of inflation has several advantages. First, dividend stocks are...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ("Global Blood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of Global Blood common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.4 billion.
Benzinga

Columbia Seligman: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Columbia Seligman STK. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 46.25 per share. On Friday, Columbia Seligman will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 46.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
InvestorPlace

6 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

All six of these cheap stocks won't be cheap in a year or two. Millicom International Cellular (TIGO): A smart way to play the telecom industry in Latin America. Nio (NIO):Nio continues to build an excellent electric vehicle (EV) lineup. TechnipFMC (FTI): The pure-play owns the offshore oil and gas...
