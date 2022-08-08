Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
racer.com
IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures
The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme. Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to Southeast Region title game, LLWS bid on the line
Just a few weeks after winning its second consecutive state championship, the Nolensville Little League Baseball program finds themselves on the brink a fourth Little League World Series appearance. Nolensville is 2-0 so far in the Southeast Regional Tournament with a 3-0 win against Team South Carolina and a 9-3...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Set to Open Next Season at Globe Life Field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team will open the 2023 season with their first appearance in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field—home of the Texas Rangers. The third annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17–19, 2023, and features six of the nation’s top programs. Vanderbilt...
Street racers hit Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Saturday
One neighbor says say the screeching of tires and revving of engines is what woke her up early Saturday morning.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols game against SEC rival named as one of the most anticipated matchups of the season
247Sports recently listed the top 25 most anticipated games of the 2022 season and a Tennessee Vols matchup made their list. The Vols’ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on November 5 came in at No. 9 on 247Sports’ list. From 247Sports:. It took a Hail Mary...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
15 Nashville Slang Terms You Should Know
From hot chicken to honky-tonk and beyond, here are some terms that will give you a leg up when you visit Nashville.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives statement that all UT fans will appreciate
Tennessee Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner delivered a quote on Monday that I’m pretty sure all UT fans will love. Garner met with reporters after the Vols’ seventh fall practice to discuss a variety of topics. The veteran defensive line coach touched on the expectations at Tennessee....
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
smokeybarn.com
Festival To Reenact Bank Robbery Of Frank & Jesse James In Springfield August 27th
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Robertson County Museum & Historical Society will be hosting The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 on the Courthouse Square in Springfield, Tennessee and will. include a reenactment of a bank robbery (AT NOON), food...
‘Sold our soul for tourist tax dollars’: Nashville restaurant moves to 8th Ave amid downtown evolution
A downtown Nashville business owner is moving to the 8th Avenue South after five years in their original location.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Housing inventory jumps nearly 116% in Greater Nashville year over year
A shift in the real estate market in Greater Nashville. Housing inventory is going up, which is good news for home buyers.
Couple wanted after copper theft at Nashville Lowe’s
Detectives are working to locate a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper wire from a home improvement store.
williamsonhomepage.com
Neighbors hear more about potential impact from planned Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club expansion
Developers and engineers from Chastain Skillman met with members of the neighborhood this past Thursday to discuss plans for expansion being planned for Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club and its potential effects on surrounding properties. Homeowners within a 500-foot radius of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club course were invited to join...
WSMV
Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
