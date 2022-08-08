ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Commodores Set to Open Next Season at Globe Life Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team will open the 2023 season with their first appearance in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field—home of the Texas Rangers. The third annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17–19, 2023, and features six of the nation’s top programs. Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
NASHVILLE, TN

