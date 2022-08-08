Read full article on original website
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
Tampa's new rescue station will help support one of the busiest fire stations in the country
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are celebrating the grand opening of a new fire and rescue station, which aims to cut down on response times and help support one of the country’s busiest fire stations. Fire Station 25, in the city’s Sulpher Springs neighborhood, will house two...
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
Hillsborough County voters can start casting their primary ballots Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County voters can cast their August primary ballots starting Monday as the county kicks off its early voting. Voters will be able to cast their vote early from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 8-21. No matter where you live in Hillsborough County, you can choose to vote at any of the 26 early voting locations across the county. This is different than Election Day, where voters must vote at their assigned polling place.
Plans to put Tampa housing declaration emergency on ballot fails
TAMPA, Fla. — Renters and neighbors packed the Tampa City Council meeting Thursday to express support for rent stabilization. However, a motion to adopt the draft ordinance on putting a housing emergency declaration on the November ballot failed 4-2 with Council Member Bill Carlson absent. Supporters hoped it would...
stpeterising.com
Construction begins on 26-unit townhome project in St. Pete’s Innovation District
A new townhome community is planned for St. Pete’s Innovation District, which is home to major employers like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Named Innovation Townhomes, the 26-unit community is being planned by The Davis Companies...
ospreyobserver.com
After Serving Riverview For Almost 50 Years, George’s Mower Service Heads For Retirement
George’s Mower Service has been a staple in the Riverview community for 48 years. Bob Rodriguez has been the owner of George’s Mower Service for 95 percent of that time, having taken ownership in 1982 after his father-in-law passed. However, its long history has unfortunately come to an end.
LISTEN: Pinellas School Board District 3 Candidates
We're speaking to Hillsborough and Pinellas School Board candidates
floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns
Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
St. Pete renters host emergency sleep in, demand rent solutions
St. Petersburg is one step closer to allowing voters to decide on rent control measures this November as the issue gets closer to going to the voters.
FDOH issues harmful blue-green algae alert for Hillsborough River
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is cautioning people to not drink, swim or boat in the Hillsborough River after a blue-green algae bloom alert was issued for the river on Tuesday. Anyone who has come in contact with the bloom at the river,...
Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building
SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough back to school event held for Cuban immigrants with 20,000 expected in classrooms this year
TAMPA, Fla. - A record number of Cubans are leaving their country because of poverty and the political situation there. The Hillsborough County school district is planning for as many as 20,000 Cuban families to come to Tampa. The school district opened a temporary Immigration School Registration and Welcome Center...
Commentary | Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?
When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat? If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there. The...
Hillsborough Adds 60-Day Rent Increase Rule
The vote follows a similar ordinance passing in Pinellas
businessobserverfl.com
Feds crack down on health care firm for ‘sham’ insurance plans
Tampa health care company Benefytt Technologies, along with two subsidiaries and two former executives, has come under fire from a federal agency for, according to a news release, lying to consumers about “sham” health insurance plans and using deceptive lead-generation websites, such as “Obamacareplans.com,” to stoke sales.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
Bay News 9
Legal Analysis: What are Andrew Warren's options?
The decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office on Thursday made headlines nationwide. For more insight on that, Spectrum Bay News 9’s Holly Gregory spoke with Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres Spelliscy. Among the topics discussed where Warren’s...
City of Tampa kicks off list of weeklong events ahead of '813 Day'
TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is the beginning of 813-week events in the city of Tampa. 813 Day is special because it’s the one day of the year that matches Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf is marking the occasion with a charity event benefitting non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.
