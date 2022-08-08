ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants

TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County voters can start casting their primary ballots Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County voters can cast their August primary ballots starting Monday as the county kicks off its early voting. Voters will be able to cast their vote early from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 8-21. No matter where you live in Hillsborough County, you can choose to vote at any of the 26 early voting locations across the county. This is different than Election Day, where voters must vote at their assigned polling place.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Plans to put Tampa housing declaration emergency on ballot fails

TAMPA, Fla. — Renters and neighbors packed the Tampa City Council meeting Thursday to express support for rent stabilization. However, a motion to adopt the draft ordinance on putting a housing emergency declaration on the November ballot failed 4-2 with Council Member Bill Carlson absent. Supporters hoped it would...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#City Council#Protest#Politics Local#The Tampa Tenants Union
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building

SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Palm Beach Daily News

Commentary | Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?

When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat? If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there. The...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Feds crack down on health care firm for ‘sham’ insurance plans

Tampa health care company Benefytt Technologies, along with two subsidiaries and two former executives, has come under fire from a federal agency for, according to a news release, lying to consumers about “sham” health insurance plans and using deceptive lead-generation websites, such as “Obamacareplans.com,” to stoke sales.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Legal Analysis: What are Andrew Warren's options?

The decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office on Thursday made headlines nationwide. For more insight on that, Spectrum Bay News 9’s Holly Gregory spoke with Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres Spelliscy. Among the topics discussed where Warren’s...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy