HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County voters can cast their August primary ballots starting Monday as the county kicks off its early voting. Voters will be able to cast their vote early from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 8-21. No matter where you live in Hillsborough County, you can choose to vote at any of the 26 early voting locations across the county. This is different than Election Day, where voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO