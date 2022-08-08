Read full article on original website
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz names Cook starting quarterback for MU's season opener
Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook as Missouri's starting quarterback for its season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1. The Tigers announced Cook as the starter in a news release Tuesday. Cook has started one game in his collegiate career — the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl versus Army. The St....
Columbia Missourian
MU baseball to open 2023 season at College Baseball Classic
On Feb. 17-19, Missouri baseball will travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where it will open its 2023 season at the College Baseball Classic. The Tigers will play three games in three days, including a matchup with former Big 12 and Big Eight rival Oklahoma State. MU’s other games will be against Texas and TCU.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wide receiver Dove named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove was named on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced in a news release Tuesday. The award “recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl...
Columbia Missourian
John R Blow, Jr., Oct 6, 1931 — Aug 4, 2022
John Roland Blow, Jr., 90, died August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 3, 2022, at The Terrace Retirement Community, 1408 Bus Loop 70W, Columbia, MO beginning at 2:00 p.m. John was born in Kinston, NC, in 1931, the only child...
Columbia Missourian
Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman
The body of a missing fisherman was found Monday morning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area just north of Columbia. Authorities believe that Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis drowned while fishing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Columbia Missourian
MU Museum of Anthropology awarded $100,000 grant to identify Native American remains
MU researchers have been awarded a $100,000 grant to work with Missouri’s Native American tribes to identify ancestral remains that belong to them. Candace Sall, director of MU’s Museum of Anthropology, said the museum will be working with the Osage Nation and 12 other tribes that once lived on land in central Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for August 9, 2022
Thomas Ray Balsley, 79, of Columbia died Aug. 5, 2022. A private family service was held at Memorial Funeral Home. James “Jimmy” Michael Farrar, 61, of Columbia died Aug. 8, 2022. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Columbia Missourian
Harpo's original sign gets another facelift
The Harpo's Bar and Grill sign is an iconic part of the establishment and is something many locals know well. The sign has drawn customers in since the business opened in 1971. It has been repainted several times accumulating different layers of paint. Now it's being spruced up again. Lindsey Kelly started the repainting process three weeks ago. The sign will be finished in time for the start of the Missouri football season.
Columbia Missourian
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility,...
Columbia Missourian
Full-time taxidermist frees up time for family
Each morning, Clint Freeman commutes 70 feet from his home in Harrisburg, Missouri, to his taxidermy studio and spends his day skinning, salting, gluing and airbrushing. Although Freeman went to taxidermy school in the early 2000s, it took years to build up the clientele that allowed him to go full time last year. While working part time as a taxidermist, Freeman worked for more than two decades as a low voltage technician and then supervisor at the University of Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
City announces three finalists for fire chief position
Three candidates have been selected to take over the fire chief position for the Columbia Fire Department, according to a news release from the city Monday. The three candidates are Clayton Farr, Jr., Brian Dunn and Christopher Riley.
Columbia Missourian
MU Health Care urgent care clinic to open in Audrain County
The new Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico will open next week, announced a MU Health Care news release Tuesday. The new clinic will open Tuesday, Aug. 16 and will be located inside the South Clark Medical Building, 3626 S. Clark St.
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Overreach makes no sense for responsible gun ownerss
The whole gun debate can be annoyingly shrill, absolutist and self-righteous. Both sides are known to generate some eye rolls from the general public. Many just want the violence to stop but would rather not trample on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s...
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Recent efforts to address teacher shortage miss the real problems
States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation’s teacher shortage by promoting strategies that “remove or relax barriers to entry” to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if they...
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: 47 brave Republicans supported same-sex marital rights
It took guts, perhaps along with a careful look at polling results, for 47 House Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues in approving a bill late last month to codify interstate recogniton of same-sex mariages. Rep. Ann Wagner was the sole Missouri Republican to support it. In these hyper-partisan times,...
Columbia Missourian
CPS board to vote in September on new public comment policy
The Columbia School Board will vote in September on a new policy that would limit public comment to 30 minutes. “Having unlimited public comment sucks up the time that we have to talk about student achievement,” said Board President David Seamon.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Utility rates should reflect the cost of providing service
I have gone back to my library of Cost of Service Studies performed for the city and extracted the following. Please consider the following going forward with future COS for the Water Department. A cost of service study utilizes a standardized EXCEL spreadsheet model that functionally assigns, classifies and allocates...
