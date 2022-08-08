The Harpo's Bar and Grill sign is an iconic part of the establishment and is something many locals know well. The sign has drawn customers in since the business opened in 1971. It has been repainted several times accumulating different layers of paint. Now it's being spruced up again. Lindsey Kelly started the repainting process three weeks ago. The sign will be finished in time for the start of the Missouri football season.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO