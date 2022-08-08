Read full article on original website
Tammy
1d ago
For years it’s benefits are known - what it can be used for ; how hemp can replace trees . Make it happen . What a waste on research .
Reply
3
Bob Bob
2d ago
I spent about $300 on "research" material, they always pay too much for everything they do
Reply(1)
6
Harley Davidson
2d ago
it's funding people's pockets. cuz for sure money got scammed and stolen.
Reply
6
Related
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Don't use me then ignore me, governor
I can't tell if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loathes me or loves me. Either way, she ought to stop using me. For her entire term, Whitmer has ducked and dodged my requests for an interview. It got so bad, I had to sue the state of Michigan for complete COVID nursing home data that doesn't exist.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary more stable after acquiring Class A micro-business license
A marijuana dispensary in Ypsilanti has become the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County, and just the second in the state of Michigan. A dispensary with a microbusiness license is currently allowed to grow 150 plants and can only sell their own products. According to Planet Jane co-owner Mo...
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
michiganchronicle.com
Put Michigan First Launches Program Focused on Engaging Black Michiganders
Put Michigan First announced the launch of a new months-long program to substantively communicate directly with Black Michiganders about the everyday issues facing families and communities across the state, and how the policies that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist fought for created opportunities and helped improve lives.
Detroit News
Dan Gilbert, Debbie Stabenow, William Moldwin up for Southwest Solutions honors
Southwest Solutions announced Tuesday it will honor notable community members during its annual Celebration of Impact fundraiser next month. The Detroit nonprofit's 2022 Honorees of Impact include businessman Dan Gilbert, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and William Moldwin, one of the founders of Southwest Solutions. “It truly takes a village...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Michigan charter schools sue US Education Department over new aid rules
Michigan’s charter school association sued the U.S. Department of Education on Monday, challenging recently adopted federal regulations the group contends restrict the growth of successful charter schools and punish students. The lawsuit, filed by the Michigan Association of Public School Academies and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute in U.S....
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan set to sell first carbon credits from state land
Michigan is home to nearly 4 million acres of state-owned forests – more than anywhere else in the country. That land is critical to the state’s forest product industry, and also generates revenue through tourism, hunting and fishing. But now, these trees will be at the center of...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has confirmed an invasive carp has been caught past the electric barriers in the Chicago-Area Waterway System. However, a Michigan biologist is telling people to back away from the proverbial ledge. According to a news release, the fish...
Detroit News
The DePerno 9: Outspoken election critics tied to Michigan tabulator 'conspiracy'
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is tying some of the top detractors of the 2020 presidential election to a plot to obtain and examine voting tabulators in Michigan, where they allegedly worked with a group of local clerks to try to bolster unproven claims of voter fraud.
WLNS
JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields, offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and say, each facility operates like a small city. There are needs for a wide array of positions, including plumbers, counselors,...
Comments / 16