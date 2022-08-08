ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal pot sales become big business at Outside Lands

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

'Curated cannabis experience' Grass Lands returns to Outside Lands 02:14

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival featured the popular Grass Lands "curated cannabis experience" for a fourth year.

"I just like the vibe of it," first-time festival attendee Ellen Bezanson from Benicia said on Sunday as she checked out the Grass Lands.  "We're being a little bit more accepting of it, it's not like, kind of, as stigmatized as it was in the past."

Grass Lands allows people 21 and older to buy marijuana products which they can consume onsite in a closed-off area where ID checks are required before entering.

"We get to show them that, in a recreational environment, you can still relax, feel good, be at ease," said Martin Olive,  owner of the Vapor Room in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood.

Olive has worked in the industry since 2002. He says his dispensary is the oldest in the city and he continues to seek out opportunities to educate the public so there is more acceptance of cannabis.

"Festivals are intense. You're on your feet for three days bouncing back and forth so it's nice to be able to give people a respite," said Lauren Carpenter, CEO of Embark Events.

Carpenter's company works with the festival to make sure they are meeting all local and state regulations to have cannabis sales and consumption scaled up for such a large event. She says Outside Lands and San Francisco have helped others around California to see that marijuana can be a success at large gatherings as more organizations choose to include it in their events.

"We have to bring cannabis to events where folks are, including folks who may not ever have interacted with cannabis before," Carpenter told KPIX.

As awareness and education continue, the work to eliminate the stigma and advocate for legalization at the national level remains a major goal  for the industry. In the meantime, Outside Lands helps smaller brands get major exposure in front of thousands of customers they may not meet otherwise.

"We definitely need to keep turning states and let that tide keep going," Olive said.

The presence of Grass Lands at this festival motivates customers to look for more experiences like it in the months ahead.

"We're all here to have a good time," Bezanson said. "I hope more events do this so it's just even a safer experience, a more calming experience."

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco immigration consulting business faces new crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco immigration consulting business that had been previously ordered to shut down after claims of defrauding clients is facing a new crackdown by the city attorney's office.City Attorney David Chiu filed an injunction on Monday against Leonard Lacayo and his business, Lacayo & Associates, from providing services for the next five years.According to Chiu's office, Lacayo is accused of falsely representing himself as a lawyer and his business is accused of scamming immigrants into paying for "sham" legal services. Lacayo, a notary public, has never been licensed to practice law nor has he registered with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report

A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Night market revitalizes public space in East San Jose

SAN JOSE - A new neighborhood night market is bringing people back to a once neglected part of San Jose. Hundreds of neighbors have been turning out for food, music and games at the weekly Tully Night Market, located at the Tully branch library and ballfields. "This is a nice park, there's a dog park, lots of food, music, ice cream. We get a lot of people who drive by and come and check it out," said Vendor Lawrence Crawford of VMGC Designs. Beginning last year and all through the summer on Wednesday nights, the Tully Night Market transforms...
SAN JOSE, CA
Community Policy