Bullpen blows lead but Sky Carp win series against Kernels to overtake second place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—Alerick Soularie’s RBI double in the seventh inning proved to be the game-winning play as the Sky Carp bullpen soiled a solid start from Luis Palacios in a 4-3 loss Sunday.

Palacios gave up a solo home run to Aaron Sabato, who leads the Kernels’ current roster with 17 on the season, but recovered nicely as he only allowed three hits and one earned run over five innings.

It was the third start with the Sky Carp this season for the 22-year-old lefty, who was an international free agent signing for the Marlins in 2016, and he has proved to be a nice fit in the rotation. He has only allowed six earned runs over 17 innings pitched with Beloit.

Meanwhile, the Sky Carp offense got to work building a lead for the young pitcher. Ynmanol Marinez tripled to leadoff the fifth, and Zach Zubia hit a sacrifice fly to make it a tie game.

Jose Salas doubled to start the sixth, Dalvy Rosario popped out a bunt, but a wild pitch by reliever Matthew Swain moved Salas to third. Victor Mesa Jr. walked, and another wild pitch moved him to third. Bennett Hosteler flew out to make it two outs, but Marinez singled on a line drive to the second baseman to give the Sky Carp a 2-1 lead.

Swain continued to struggle keeping his pitches in the catcher’s mitt as yet another wild pitch scored Mesa Jr. to give Beloit a two-run advantage.

Caleb Wurster took the mound in relief of Palacios, and Soularie greeted him with an infield single. Sabato walked, and Kyler Fedko hit a ground ball single to left to pull Cedar Rapids within one.

Chris Mokma made his fifth appearance as a reliever after accumulating a 6.38 ERA as a starter, and he has been a mixed bag out of the bullpen. He gave up six earned runs in his first appearance, but he only allowed one run over his next three outings.

Sunday, however, Mokma could not preserve Beloit’s lead. Will Holland started the seventh with a solo blast to left field. Willie Joe Garry Jr. was hit by a pitch, and one out later Soularie doubled on a ground ball to left as the Kernels jumped ahead 4-3.

Mokma got Sabato to fly out and struck out Fedko to prevent any further damage.

The Sky Carp went down 1-2-3 in the eighth, but Kyler Castillo led off the ninth with an infield single, and Federico Polanco doubled to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Tevin Mitchell struck out, and after Salas was intentionally walked, Rosario grounded into a double play to end any chance at a comeback.

Beloit and Cedar Rapids each had seven hits, and Marinez and Castillo led the Sky Carp with two hits apiece.

The loss dropped the Sky Carp to 19-17 in the second half of the season, but it proved to be a successful series for Beloit.

The Sky Carp took four of six against Cedar Rapids, and they have overtaken the Kernels for sole possession of second place in the Midwest West. They are four games behind the first place South Bend Cubs.

Beloit will return home to ABC Supply stadium for a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps, which begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

• FRIDAY RECAP: The Kernels’ big first inning provided a comfortable lead as they took down Beloit 7-2.

Soularie and Seth Gray each had smacked a one-out single, and Sabato hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Soularie. The Sky Carp should have been out of the first inning on the next play, but Zubia’s fielding error moved the runners to second and third, and Pat Winkle smoked a three-run bomb to put Beloit in a 4-0 deficit.

Jackson Rose kept the Kernels off the board for the next three innings, finishing the day with six hits and four runs, but only one of them earned.

Hostetler started the second with a solo homer to left. Marinez doubled, moved to second on Zubia’s single and scored on Polanco’s double to cut Cedar Rapids’ lead in half.

Reliever Jake Walters tossed a scoreless fifth and sixth inning, but the Kernels blew the game open with a three-run seventh. Walters finished with four innings pitched while allowing four hits and three earned runs.

• SATURDAY RECAP: Marinez singled and Zubia smacked a two-run home run to give Beloit a 2-0 lead in the second. That simple sequence would prove to be all the Sky Carp needed as they beat the Kernels 2-1.

Dax Fulton threw five innings while only allowing four hits and one run, and Tyler Eckberg and Brady Puckett combined for four-scoreless innings of relief to lead Beloit to victory.

Morales’ RBI single in the fourth would be the only run Cedar Rapids could muster all game, and Puckett worked around a two-out double in the ninth to keep the Sky Carp in front.

Marinez totaled three hits on the day to lead Beloit in hitting.

• Sunday’s boxscore:

Kernels 4, Sky Carp 3

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, dh, 4-1-1-0; Rosario, ss, 5-0-1-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-1-0-0; Hostetler, c, 4-0-0-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-1-2-1; Zubia, 1b, 2-0-0-1; Castillo, rf, 3-0-2-0; Polanco, 2b, 3-0-1-0; Mitchell, lf, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 32-3-7-2.

CEDAR RAPIDS (ab-r-h-rbi)—Rucker, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Soularie, 2b, 4-1-2-1; Sabato, 1b, 3-1-2-1; Fedko, lf, 4-0-2-1; Winkel, c, 4-0-0-0; Perez, dh, 4-0-0-0; Javier, ss, 4-0-0-0; Holland, cf, 3-1-1-1; Garry Jr., rf, 2-1-0-0. Totals: 32-4-7-4.

Beloit…..000 012 000—3 7 1

CR………..100 001 20—4 7 0

E: Rosario (14). DP: CR 1, Beloit 0. LOB: CR 6, Beloit 8. 2B: Salas, Polanco, Sabato, Soularie. 3B: Marinez. HR: Sabato (17), Holland (6). SF: Zubia.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Palacios 5.0-3-1-1-0-3; Wurster 1.0-2-1-1-1-2; Mokma 1.0-2-2-2-0-1; Steele 1.0-0-0-0-0-2. CR, Shreve 3.0-1-0-0-0-4; Milacki 2.0-1-1-1-1-3; Swain 0.2-2-2-2-3-0; Hanner 2.1-1-0-0-0-5; Molina 1.0-2-0-0-1-1.

WP: Hanner 7 LP: Mokma 6 T: 2:16 Att.: 2,874.