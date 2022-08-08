ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

David Budres finishes 14th in second career Trans-Am race

By By Daily News staff and The Associated Press
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Beloit native David Budres finished 14th in the second running of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Sunday.

It was Budres’ second career start in the Trans-Am series after making his debut at Road America in Elkhart Lake for the Trans-Ams 100s on July 10, where he placed 25th.

Budres began the race in the 21st spot with his best qualifying time being 1:34.159, and he ended 20.312 seconds behind winner Thomas Merrill of Salinas, California. It was the first street race of his career.

The next Trans-AM race series will be in Watkins Glen, New York from Sept. 7 through Sept. 11.

PRO BASEBALL

• ARLINGTON, Texas—Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his suspension for making contact with an umpire late last month cut from three to two games.

Anderson sat out the afternoon game at the Texas Rangers to begin the suspension, which will end with the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday. Leury Garcia, primarily a second baseman, was in Sunday’s starting lineup at shortstop.

Major League Baseball suspended the All-Star shortstop Anderson for three games initially (and fined him an undisclosed amount) for making contact on July 29 with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.

Anderson appealed, and his suspension was reduced.

• MINNEAPOLIS—Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Sunday.

Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday.

“Any time you’re talking about shaving a bone down or shortening a bone, I mean that’s a substantial procedure,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But we’re hopeful that by getting it down now gives us a chance to use the offseason to get right, to start swinging the bat again, to feel good, and to start getting ready for next year.”

It’s the second time in Kirilloff’s short career in the majors that he’s had a season end early because of a wrist injury. A procedure last July on the same wrist ended his rookie season. He landed on the injured list twice this season, in April and June, because of issues with the wrist.

PRO FOOTBALL

• BEREA, Ohio—The Cleveland Browns’ training camp hasn’t lacked for drama because of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary case over sexual misconduct allegations.

Now, there’s a new storyline involving running back Kareem Hunt—even if the head coach insists the 27-year-old’s fight for an extension is “normal.”

The NFL’s rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest, but rejoining on Sunday. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media.

“We are working, there is no distraction,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on the practice field. “I understand there are things that happen that certainly get attention, and that’s OK. ... This is normal. This is NFL football, as far as I know.”

