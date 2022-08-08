ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents search for justice for their son after charges dropped in Mission homicide

By Malik Jackson
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

MISSION, Kan. — A metro mom is voicing her frustrations after prosecutors dismissed charges against a 19-year-old for her teenage son’s killing.

Now she wonders if she will ever get justice.

Sixteen-year old Jamal Pratt was killed back in April, at an apartment complex in Mission.

“He was so much fun, he had the best laugh. His laugh was contagious,” said Caroline Pratt, Jamal’s mom.

That laugh and his smile ripped away from Pratt, less than four months ago. Jamal’s death was the first homicide in Mission in 10 years and only the second one in the past two-plus decades.

Police arrested a suspect less than a week later charging a 19-year old with first degree murder and aggravated robbery. On July 12, that all changed.

“I found out through my son’s half-brother,” said Caroline Pratt.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office dismissed the charges. FOX4 reached out to the DA’s office more than 10 days ago asking why the sudden reversal, we have not heard back.

The news making Jamal’s mom Physically ill. A reality that has his mother absent of hope that she’ll ever get the answers she wants.

“Sick to my stomach, and then I was really angry. I cried that whole evening,” said Caroline Pratt.

It was also a complete shock for his dad, Nathaniel Pratt.

“I didn’t believe it,” said Nathaniel Pratt.

“I don’t believe there will be justice served here, I don’t really think they’re concerned with it,” said Caroline Pratt.

For Jamal’s dad, his son is gone, so getting justice is small in comparison to being able to watch his once football star live out the life that was snatched away.

“Even if they found 30 people guilty there’s no justice for us. It’s a peace of mind but there’s no justice,” said Nathaniel Pratt.

Caroline and Nathaniel Pratt tell FOX4 that prosecutors told them the charges were dismissed without prejudice so that the 19-year-old can be recharged.

