6 hospitalized after tree falls on Class of ’72 reunion in Philly park

PHILADELPHIA — Six people attending a high school reunion in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park were injured Sunday after a tree fell on their tent.

Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman Kathy Matheson confirmed to WCAU-TV that the freak accident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. EDT.

The group was celebrating a reunion for the West Philadelphia High School class of 1972, WPVI-TV reported.

“I was standing right in front of that tent there. Then all of a sudden, all you heard was cracking,” witness Fernando Davis told WCAU.

According to police, the victims were all 66 and 67 years old, and each was listed in stable condition by Sunday evening, the TV station reported.

“Every man ran across this park to go pick up heavy tree branches together to get them off the classmates,” Florence Hagains of West Philadelphia told WPVI.

According to the TV station, a second tree came crashing down in the North Georges Hill picnic area of Fairmount Park later Sunday evening, but no injuries were reported.

