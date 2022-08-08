ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tests Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the press before signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said...
MICHIGAN STATE
Colorado to stop sales tax on diapers and menstrual products

▶ Watch Video: Period. Half the population has one. But no one talks about it. Beginning Wednesday, Colorado will no longer charge a sales tax on diapers, incontinence products and menstrual products thanks to a law which was signed by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year. The law is part...
COLORADO STATE
1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico

One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
ACCIDENTS

