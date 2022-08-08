Read full article on original website
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Henry Rollins is Coming to Poughkeepsie Soon
If you like punk rock then you are most likely a fan of Henry Rollins. In fact, his name is almost synonymous with the music genre. Many of us know him as the front man for Black Flag and the Rollins Band. Henry Rollins is so much more than singer and a punk these days. He is so much more than that. His impressive resume includes actor, poet, author and he is even a radio DJ who hosts a weekly show.
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda Drops in Rhinebeck, New York Shop
The Hudson Valley region of New York is a hot spot for celebrities. What is it about this area? Do they live here? Are they working? Are they getting away from the city for a few days? Whatever the reason may be, there is one spot in particular where big stars seem to be flocking too and it is a small shop in Rhinebeck.
'Best Pizza I've Had Outside Of Rome': Rhinebeck Pizzeria Hailed By Many As Best Around
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that offers wood-fired pies has become a favorite for many customers. Dutchess County eatery Pizzeria Posto, located at 43 East Market St. in Rhinebeck, opened in 2012. In the decade since it opened, the restaurant has drawn praise from many online reviewers. "Wood fire pizza places...
Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer
At the beginning of the month the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy , virtually painless and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction you may have helped someone. Usually you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
The Great Pumpkin Spice Release Date Race in the Hudson Valley
We know, we know....middle of the longest heatwave the Hudson Valley has seen in a long time and here we are talking about pumpkin spice lattes. Maybe this will bring a cold front into the area? One can only hope. We've been following an internet leak about one of the...
Toys R Us Makes Return to Middletown, NY This October
We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! Thankfully we don't have to grow up, since Toys R Us returns to the Hudson Valley this fall. Can you believe that Toys R Us locations across the Hudson Valley and the US closed their doors almost 5 years ago? In 2018 Toys R Us locations were struggling to stay afloat thanks to stiff competition from the online shopping world and found themselves in billions of dollars of debt.
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall
Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays. However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support. I hate being rude but if...
Life Support Needed, But Upstate New York Hikers Brought to Safety!
It was a very scary scene atop Mount Beacon, in the Town of Fishkill, right in the middle of Hudson Highlands. Two hikers were injured during a hike in the mountain range on Sunday, which led to a harrowing rescue before it was too late. Two Hikers Rescued from Upstate...
Is This Convincing Violinist in Fishkill Scamming Us?
It is a sight that we have been seeing a lot lately in the news and on social media. Men and women are setting up in parking lots and playing an electric violin while asking for tips. They aren't begging but are they really playing the violin? Or are they...
10 Crazy Items You Can Buy at Mark Ruffalo’s Hudson Valley Store
You may be surprised to learn that Mark Ruffalo and his wife own a shop in the Hudson Valley that sells some pretty eclectic items. Celebrity-owned businesses have become quite common in the Hudson Valley. From the Snooki Shop in Beacon run by the Jersey Shore star to Samuel's in Rhinebeck which is co-owned by Paul Rudd, Hollywood stars have not only made the Hudson Valley their home but have also become part of the local economy.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Jagwar Twin Performing at WRRV Sessions August 18th!
The best live alternative music in the Hudson Valley is back! WRRV Sessions is proud to welcome Jagwar Twin on August 18th. Jagwar Twin's current hit single, Happy Face mixes the best of alternative and electronic music to create an amazingly unique sound that he can't wait to bring to the Hudson Valley. Summer is better with live music!
