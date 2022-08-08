Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Missing 59-year-old woman in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A 59-year-old woman from West Seneca is missing. According to West Seneca police, she was last seen in the area of Mineral Springs and Harlem Road after going in an unknown direction. She is believed to be traveling on foot. Darlene Vacanti was last seen...
Amherst Police asking for help locating 86-year-old
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are asking for public assistance in locating an elderly woman. 86-year-old Leona Ordway was last seen just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hopkins and Klein Road area of Amherst. She is described as 5’0″, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
Buffalo police investigating motorcycle crash on Abbott Road
Police said around 8:15 a.m. a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a crash near Abbott Road and Strathmore Avenue
Eden Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash
EDEN, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has died following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in the town of Eden. According to the Town of Eden Police Department, Raymond W. Feldman lost control of the motorcycle while driving on Belknap Road. After losing control, Feldman reportedly drove off the road and hit the ground. Someone in the area reported the crash to police around 2:12 a.m.
Chautauqua Woman charged in incident involving vehicle, machete and kids
The woman charged in this incident was arrested this past Thursday.
Eden man killed in motorcycle crash on Belknap Road
Eden police announced a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday. A passerby reported the crash around 2:15 a.m. on Belknap Road.
Williamsville man pleads guilty to harassment charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree. Christian McCaffrey, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally harassing a victim through calls and texts. The harassment is said to have taken place between Aug. 16, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2019.
Buffalo Police investigating Niagara Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Niagara Street, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to detectives, a 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot while outside. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is reportedly stable. Anyone with information is asked to text […]
SPCA rescues farm animals, dogs from cramped trailer in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the SPCA, officers from the SPCA Serving Erie County were called to an Orchard Park property by police on Sunday to assist several animals. Among the animals were dogs, sheep, a chicken, a cow, and a horse. Police reported that the animals were found inside a single cramped […]
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then attacking with machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
44-year-old Eden man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Eden man is dead after a motorcycle accident Early Tuesday morning. Raymond Feldman was driving down Belknap Road when he lost control, veered off the pavement and hit the ground, according to Eden Police. A passerby found Feldman around 2:12 a.m. and called...
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
Buffalo Police: Man shot Sunday morning on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 35-year-old ma is recovering after an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called on reports of a shooting on Niagara Street just before 6 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a man that was hit by gunfire while outside.
Animal rescue organizations team up with West Seneca Police to raise money
The Buddy’s Second Chance and Ten Lives Club are teaming up Tuesday with the West Seneca Police Department for a photo shoot with adoptable animals.
Tonawanda man allegedly rear-ends City of Tonawanda Police vehicle
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man is facing multiple charges after allegedly rear-ending a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Delaware and Delton streets. Police said officers Stephen Bentley and Benjamin Litz were stopped at...
'Miraculous': Truck barrels through house in Scottsville, no one injured
Scottsville, N.Y — No one was hurt when an alleged drunk driver drove into a Scottsville home - and through the living room - before coming out the other side. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Randy Bratcher Jr., 34, struck the north side of a Rochester Street home.
North Tonawanda police officer steps up to help veteran living in their vehicle
After working with the VA for months trying to find something and having the VA supplement a hotel bill, in March, the money ran out, and Doug says they were forced on the road.
Texas woman delivered groceries to 80 families in Buffalo after Tops shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been almost three months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. People from all across the country have been finding ways to give back to the community, including a woman from Texas who went online to connect with those impacted. La...
Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
