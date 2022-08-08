ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Missing 59-year-old woman in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A 59-year-old woman from West Seneca is missing. According to West Seneca police, she was last seen in the area of Mineral Springs and Harlem Road after going in an unknown direction. She is believed to be traveling on foot. Darlene Vacanti was last seen...
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police asking for help locating 86-year-old

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are asking for public assistance in locating an elderly woman. 86-year-old Leona Ordway was last seen just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hopkins and Klein Road area of Amherst. She is described as 5’0″, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Eden Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash

EDEN, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has died following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in the town of Eden. According to the Town of Eden Police Department, Raymond W. Feldman lost control of the motorcycle while driving on Belknap Road. After losing control, Feldman reportedly drove off the road and hit the ground. Someone in the area reported the crash to police around 2:12 a.m.
EDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Amherst, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, NY
2 On Your Side

Williamsville man pleads guilty to harassment charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree. Christian McCaffrey, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally harassing a victim through calls and texts. The harassment is said to have taken place between Aug. 16, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2019.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Niagara Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Niagara Street, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to detectives, a 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot while outside. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is reportedly stable. Anyone with information is asked to text […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopkins#Air Force#Canadian
WIVB

44-year-old Eden man dead after early morning motorcycle crash

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Eden man is dead after a motorcycle accident Early Tuesday morning. Raymond Feldman was driving down Belknap Road when he lost control, veered off the pavement and hit the ground, according to Eden Police. A passerby found Feldman around 2:12 a.m. and called...
EDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy