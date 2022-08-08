Read full article on original website
Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday
An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Juvenile dies after being shot early Monday morning
Pittsburgh police initially responded to the 1600 block of fifth avenue around 245 am for reports of a male shot. The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
Drunk Driver Crashed Vehicle, Killed Passenger Shortly After Nearly Striking Police Cruiser
Duquense, PA – A drunk driver who nearly collided with a Duquense Police Department patrol...
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
North Side shooting Sunday kills one and injures three other people
Shots were fired in Pittsburgh’s North Side late Sunday night that resulted in one person dying and three people being injured. The investigation is ongoing.
One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Teen dies after being shot in head in Pittsburgh's Uptown
The teenage boy who was shot in the head early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Uptown has died, police said. Pittsburgh Public Safety reported that the teen was shot around 2:45 a.m. on Van Braam Street, between Fifth Avenue and Watson Street. He was taken to an area hospital in...
Sixth of seven suspects wanted in New Kensington fatal shooting now in custody
GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- The sixth of seven total suspects charged in a deadly shooting in New Kensington is now in custody, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.Elijah Gary, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilkinsburg on Monday. He is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in the death of Jason Raiford on July 3.Investigators are still looking for 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, who also goes by "Bud," investigators said. The Uniontown native is also charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery and other counts."He is to be...
1 killed in crash involving SUV, box truck on Route 51 in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an SUV and box truck collided in Fayette County early Tuesday, according to state police. The 911 call came in around 5:50 a.m. for the crash in the 1000 block of Pittsburgh Street (Route 51) near the Jim Shorkey dealership.
wtae.com
One person taken to the hospital following rollover crash in Swissvale
SWISSVALE, Pa. — One person was pulled from a wrecked vehicle and taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Swissvale. The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of South Braddock Avenue. The condition of the person injured has not been released.
Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
Driver will likely face charges following hit-and-run crash in Uniontown
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A hit-and-run crash in Uniontown damaged two vehicles on Sunday night, totaling one of them. ”I was in my bedroom right here and heard it, it was like a bomb went off and I came out and saw my car and I was pretty upset about it,” Angela Soom said.
Minivan crashes into garage, pushes another vehicle over hillside in Avalon
AVALON, Pa. — A minivan crashed into a garage in Avalon, pushing another vehicle over a hillside Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of California Avenue around 6:15 a.m. The vehicle that was pushed over a hillside landed upside down in a...
Man arrested in connection with fatal July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested a man whom they say was involved in a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on July 1. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2 injured, 1 killed in shooting in Hazelwood; deceased man identified. Two people were found shot in the 100 block of...
Suspect Arrested for Triple Shooting that Left One Dead in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – A 22-year-old man is in custody after shooting three people and killing...
Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
Two Shot in Hail of Gunfire Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Residents of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh were woken up early on...
