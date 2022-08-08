ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday

An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

CBS Pittsburgh

Sixth of seven suspects wanted in New Kensington fatal shooting now in custody

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- The sixth of seven total suspects charged in a deadly shooting in New Kensington is now in custody, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.Elijah Gary, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilkinsburg on Monday. He is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in the death of Jason Raiford on July 3.Investigators are still looking for 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, who also goes by "Bud," investigators said. The Uniontown native is also charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery and other counts."He is to be...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. 
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
