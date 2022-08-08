Dolores “Dee” Jackson, 91, of Stanton, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak and Villisca, IA

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials received an update on the status of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through a portion of the county. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from Kaylee Langrell with Turnkey Logistics, who is contracted by Summit Carbon Solutions for non-environmental permitting on the company's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The pipeline -- encompassing just under 700 miles in Iowa -- would run down the full length of the western portion of Montgomery County, running to Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC in Fremont County. Langrell says Summit has received nearly 40% of the required land for the project through voluntary easements in Iowa, but building permits have yet to be submitted in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO