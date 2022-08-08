Dolores “Dee” Jackson, 91, of Stanton, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak and Villisca, IA

Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Darlene Schuster, age 87, Shelby, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Viola Sunderman, 98, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Viola passed away April 29, 2022, at Azria Health, Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Daniel Bruning, 76, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette-Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Phyllis June Simonton, 95, of Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date. Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House. Open visitation will...
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Liljedahl among 2022 'Iowan of the Day' recipients
(Shenandoah) -- One southwest Iowa resident holds the coveted "Iowan of the Day" title for the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Jeannine Liljedahl, president of the Shenandoah Food Pantry, was one of 10 nominees to receive recognition for this year's fair and will be recognized on August 20 at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage. Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day award allows the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation to recognize the state's outstanding individuals. Liljedahl says she is thankful to the individual who nominated her and is honored to receive the recognition.
kmaland.com
Karen Marie Sutter, 83, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
Location: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
kmaland.com
Thomas Need, 68 of Thurman, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers - Thurman United Methodist Church OR Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Cemetery: Sidney, IA Cemetery. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications...
kmaland.com
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: Denny Howard
(KMAland) -- The latest KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement heads to Shenandoah and honors one of the most prolific scorers in school history. A two-time All-State choice in the mid-1960s, Denny Howard was the school’s all-time leading scorer for over 50 years. “My parents started me out at...
kmaland.com
Montgomery County board receives update on proposed carbon dioxide pipeline
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials received an update on the status of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through a portion of the county. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from Kaylee Langrell with Turnkey Logistics, who is contracted by Summit Carbon Solutions for non-environmental permitting on the company's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The pipeline -- encompassing just under 700 miles in Iowa -- would run down the full length of the western portion of Montgomery County, running to Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC in Fremont County. Langrell says Summit has received nearly 40% of the required land for the project through voluntary easements in Iowa, but building permits have yet to be submitted in Montgomery County.
KETV.com
Three people critically injured after 'electrical event' at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three people are critically injured after an "electrical event" at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities responded to the center, which is located near Bunge and Wabash avenues, around noon. According to authorities, three people were burned by an "electrical event," but no...
Explosion At Google Facility In Iowa Leaves 3 Injured, One Critically
An explosion at a Google facility left three people hurt, including one critically, Radar has learned.The technical term for what happened outside a Google data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa around lunchtime Aug. 8 is “arc flash.”Details are still scarce, but according to reports, three technicians working on a substation close to the Google facility were taken to hospital after the explosion. Though listed as critical, all were conscious, breathing and able to speak with EMS personnel on the scene.A local Twitter account that monitors police scanner activity reported that one worker had a lower torso injury, another suffered burns...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah School District approves IWCC Academy Program agreement
(Shenandoah) -- Students in the Shenandoah School District will be able to take more career and technical classes through Iowa Western Community College in the near future. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Shenandoah School Board approved an agreement with IWCC for an academy program. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the agreement is an expansion of the district's relationship with the community college to offer opportunities to students.
kmaland.com
Silver City man injured in Missouri crash
(Camdenton, MO) -- A Mills County man was hospitalized following a crash in central Missouri Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Bradley A. Fink of Silver City was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4 p.m. near the Highway 54 and Highway 5 intersection near Camdenton. The patrol says Fink's motorcycle turned into the path of a 2011 GMC 1500 truck driven by 30-year-old Zachary A. Canote of Columbia, Missouri, causing a collision.
kmaland.com
Glenwood board approves innovative center development agreement
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials have taken the first steps in formally visualizing a new learning opportunity for students. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Glenwood School Board approved an agreement with JG Consulting and Publication, LLC for the development of a charter school or innovation center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the agreement involves Phase I and Phase II of the process to provide additional support to the district in the early development of the facility. He says the center could house various "innovate strands" for high school juniors and seniors beyond the traditional classroom setting.
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
kmaland.com
Wilda J. Campbell, 94, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. Notes:Wilda passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
WOWT
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
York News-Times
Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
