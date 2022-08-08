ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal

By George Gandy
 2 days ago

UPDATE

The missing child alert for Nevah Hawkins has been cancelled as of approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said that a 13-year-old child — Neveah Hawkins of Rochester — has gone missing and is believed to be suicidal.

Hawkins was last seen on Joseph Avenue on Saturday, August 6, at 10:30 p.m. and is believed to be on foot and in the local area.

Authorities describe her as a 5’02” black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Comments / 13

Starlight
2d ago

Prayers for Neveah Hawkins' safe return to her family and friends! 🙏❤️💜🙏

