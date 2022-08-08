Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
UPDATE
The missing child alert for Nevah Hawkins has been cancelled as of approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. No further information is available at this time.
ORIGINAL
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said that a 13-year-old child — Neveah Hawkins of Rochester — has gone missing and is believed to be suicidal.
Hawkins was last seen on Joseph Avenue on Saturday, August 6, at 10:30 p.m. and is believed to be on foot and in the local area.
Authorities describe her as a 5’02” black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 13