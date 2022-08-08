ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Acting Chops as Tina Snow on Starz’s ‘P-Valley’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning rapper, a Texas Southern University graduate and now, an actress.

The “Pressurelicious” rapper made a guest appearance in the penultimate episode of P-Valley on Sunday night (Aug. 7), playing the role of Tina Snow on the Starz series.

In addition to the guest-starring role, Megan wrote and recorded an original song for P-Valley ‘s second season. For the new episode, Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda — played by J. Alphonse Nicholson — perform together at the Pynk strip club.

The critically acclaimed series tells the story of a strip club located deep in the Mississippi Delta and the big characters who enter its doors. Season 2 takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.

OG Hotties know that Tina Snow is not just a random character name but, in fact, Meg’s musical alter ego and the title of her 2018 EP. Back in the day, a then-unknown Tina Snow even auditioned to be on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop .

If you missed Sunday’s episode when it premiered or don’t have cable, the episodes are available to watch online via a Starz membership that costs $3 a month for six months for anyone planning to join for the first time. Alternatively, the show is available to stream on Hulu. The streaming platform offers monthly and annual subscriptions, the cheapest of which is $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) to stream with ads.

Aside from her burgeoning acting career, Megan also just teased her possible next musical era on Instagram , sharing the definition of the word “Traumazine,” which fans are speculating is the title of her upcoming album.

