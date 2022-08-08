CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man was found dead after a house fire in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County sparked on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A duplex located in the 5000 block of El Camino Avenue near Walnut and El Camino avenues caught fire around 2:40 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Once the fire was knocked down, crews found the body in a part of the house that was originally unsafe to search because of flames and downed power lines.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO