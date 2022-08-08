ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Arson suspected as cause of Antelope vegetation fire, authorities say

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire they believe to have been started on purpose in Sacramento County, authorities said. The about 15-acre fire burned near North Antelope Road and Antelope Road on Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The fire had multiple start points and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'We can't perform': Several Sacramento Ben Ali Shriners' go-karts stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A nonprofit organization that helps the Shriner's Hospital was hit by thieves Thursday morning in Sacramento. The Ben Ali Shrine trailer was broken into early in the morning on Marysville Boulevard, the nonprofit told KCRA 3. Seven go-karts were stolen. They also took apart several others...
SACRAMENTO, CA
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Surveillance image released of Kiely Rodni from night she vanished

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Investigators have released a surveillance image showing missing teen Kiely Rodni from the night she disappeared. The image taken was from video surveillance at 6:08 p.m. on Friday from a business in the town of Truckee, where the 16-year-old attended a party where she was last spotted.
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man found dead after house fire in Carmichael, officials say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man was found dead after a house fire in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County sparked on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A duplex located in the 5000 block of El Camino Avenue near Walnut and El Camino avenues caught fire around 2:40 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Once the fire was knocked down, crews found the body in a part of the house that was originally unsafe to search because of flames and downed power lines.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
ORANGEVALE, CA
KCRA.com

Sutter County Sheriff's Office struggling with staffing shortages

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with serious staffing challenges, which it said are due to not being able to pay employees competitive wages. Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said there are 17 vacancies in their patrol division, six corrections vacancies and five...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: Jumps, turns and gorgeous views highlight Auburn bike park

AUBURN, Calif. — If you're searching for a spot for bicycle jumps, spins and turns, it's hard to beat the view at the recently expandedAuburn Bike Park. Designed by world-renowned trail builder Randy Spangler, the park is the culmination of years of work with the Auburn Trails Alliance and the Auburn Recreation District to create a fun, safe and secure space for riders of all ages to build their skills.
AUBURN, CA

