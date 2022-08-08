Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Sacramento man identified as pilot killed in Colusa County plane crash
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Thepilot killed in a Colusa County plane crash this week has been identified as a man from Sacramento, authorities said. The crash happened on Tuesday around 11:06 a.m. near McDermott Road at the Glenn-Colusa County line, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. Jack Rodney Davis,...
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
KCRA.com
Arson suspected as cause of Antelope vegetation fire, authorities say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire they believe to have been started on purpose in Sacramento County, authorities said. The about 15-acre fire burned near North Antelope Road and Antelope Road on Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The fire had multiple start points and...
KCRA.com
'We can't perform': Several Sacramento Ben Ali Shriners' go-karts stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A nonprofit organization that helps the Shriner's Hospital was hit by thieves Thursday morning in Sacramento. The Ben Ali Shrine trailer was broken into early in the morning on Marysville Boulevard, the nonprofit told KCRA 3. Seven go-karts were stolen. They also took apart several others...
KCRA.com
Surveillance image released of Kiely Rodni from night she vanished
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Investigators have released a surveillance image showing missing teen Kiely Rodni from the night she disappeared. The image taken was from video surveillance at 6:08 p.m. on Friday from a business in the town of Truckee, where the 16-year-old attended a party where she was last spotted.
KCRA.com
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
KCRA.com
Fire burns through both units of duplex near McClellan Park in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire damaged both units of a duplex in Sacramento on Thursday, authorities said. The fire burned in the 2100 block of Bell Avenue, which is near McClellan Park, the Sacramento Fire Department said. LiveCopter 3 spotted a large black plume of smoke coming from both...
KCRA.com
Why has an Amber Alert not been issued for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni?
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tuesday marks the fourth day 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has been missing in Truckee. She was last seen at a party early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground at an area local young people call "the Sanctuary." | Video above | Here's what we know about...
KCRA.com
Man found dead after house fire in Carmichael, officials say
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man was found dead after a house fire in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County sparked on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A duplex located in the 5000 block of El Camino Avenue near Walnut and El Camino avenues caught fire around 2:40 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Once the fire was knocked down, crews found the body in a part of the house that was originally unsafe to search because of flames and downed power lines.
KCRA.com
Sacramento officer shot hostage suspect who had sword raised next to wife and kids, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police said a suspect accused of holding his family hostage in their Sacramento home was raising a sword when an officer shot him on Wednesday. It started with a 911 call to the 100 block of Dragonfly Circle just before 1 a.m., according to police....
KCRA.com
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton’s first garlic festival, Sac County’s oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Kiely Rodni: What we know so far about the teen’s disappearance after a party in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is underway for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday at a party in Truckee. As search parties are conducted to find the missing teen, here is what we know so far about Rodni’s disappearance. Rodni’s last whereabouts According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near the […]
KCRA.com
Two homes damaged in 2-alarm early morning house fire in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two homes were damaged in a 2-alarm house fire in Elk Grove that broke out early Thursday morning. The fire sparked on Seasons Drive in the Laguna area, just west of Bruceville Road, around 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County's oldest cold case is solved. DNA testing leads to Nancy Bennallack's killer
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More than five decades after Nancy Bennallack was stabbed to death in her Sacramento County apartment bedroom, her cold case has been solved with the same technology used to solve the Golden State Killer’s case, authorities said. “Time is the justice that examines all...
KCRA.com
Sutter County Sheriff's Office struggling with staffing shortages
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with serious staffing challenges, which it said are due to not being able to pay employees competitive wages. Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said there are 17 vacancies in their patrol division, six corrections vacancies and five...
KCRA.com
Gone in 30 seconds: Fire crews lose rigs, gear in flames. Volunteers give them bit of hope
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Fire crews from across the state are battling a complex of lightning-caused fires in the Six Rivers National Forest. One of those crews came from El Dorado County and has paid a big price. In a matter of seconds on Saturday, the Shingle Springs Band of...
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Jumps, turns and gorgeous views highlight Auburn bike park
AUBURN, Calif. — If you're searching for a spot for bicycle jumps, spins and turns, it's hard to beat the view at the recently expandedAuburn Bike Park. Designed by world-renowned trail builder Randy Spangler, the park is the culmination of years of work with the Auburn Trails Alliance and the Auburn Recreation District to create a fun, safe and secure space for riders of all ages to build their skills.
