Soccer

numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game 4-2....
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Sunday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Monday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal will man second base after Christopher Morel was benched on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against left-hander Jesus Luzardo, our models project Madrigal to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
WWD

Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ NBA Finals Jersey

ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction. The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.
NBA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

MiLB Field of Dreams game FAQ

It's not heaven, but for baseball fans, it's close. Following the success of last year's inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Yankees and White Sox, a pair of Minor League clubs got their chance to play in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa. While the Cubs and Reds...
DYERSVILLE, IA

