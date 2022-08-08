Read full article on original website
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game 4-2....
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Sunday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Monday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal will man second base after Christopher Morel was benched on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against left-hander Jesus Luzardo, our models project Madrigal to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Candace Parker duped her defender with a dazzling ball fake during a high-wattage WNBA matchup
The WNBA superstar faked a pass, leaving a Seattle Storm forward absolutely dazed while Parker went up for an easy bucket.
Royals split twin bill with White Sox
Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.
Watch: Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro loses cellphone while sliding into third base
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is in just his second big league season. He played in only his 53rd game Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and is likely still getting used to things since his debut in "The Show." Castro may have made MLB history on Tuesday with one...
Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ NBA Finals Jersey
ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction. The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022
The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Athletics prediction and pick. Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, while James Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics. Shohei Ohtani has a 2.83 ERA. His most recent outing was against Oakland last week in Anaheim. He […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox outlook and odds Tue., 8/9: Young Royals set to play two against White Sox
After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox will send right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in one of the...
MiLB Field of Dreams game FAQ
It's not heaven, but for baseball fans, it's close. Following the success of last year's inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Yankees and White Sox, a pair of Minor League clubs got their chance to play in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa. While the Cubs and Reds...
