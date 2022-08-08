ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island

By Lindsay Miller
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIwSU_0h8aJQqy00

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday.

Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break.

  • courtesy Jennifer Barwick
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0Jbi_0h8aJQqy00
    courtesy Jennifer Barwick

“Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I would stay out his way,” Barwick said.

READ NEXT: The Lowcountry is home to nine shark species Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawleys Island, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
Lifestyle
Pawleys Island, SC
Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bait Fish#Lowcountry#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WBRE

WBRE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy