WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday.
Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break.
“Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I would stay out his way,” Barwick said.READ NEXT: The Lowcountry is home to nine shark species Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
