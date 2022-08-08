ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churubusco, IN

2022 Highlight Zone Preview: Churubusco Eagles

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bb95H_0h8aJKnq00

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – After stumbling out of the gates last fall, Churubusco was soaring by mid-October to finish with a 7-2 regular season record.

Despite losing some key starters to graduation, head coach Paul Sade is hoping the Eagles can take another step forward in a crowded NECC.

The Eagles’ biggest losses include all-state lineman Hunter Bianski and running back Nick Nondorf. Bianski’s younger brother, Brayden, is among the younger players that hope to see some extended playing time this season.

2022 Media Day: NECC Interviews

As for returning starters, quarterback Riley Buroff and fullback Wyatt Marks hope to spearhead the Eagles’ offense. Buroff is entering his third season as the starter. Sade adds that Buroff’s evolution as a player has mirrored the transformation of the offense.

On defense, Marks also looks to make an impact on defense when lining up next to linebacker Cullen Blake.

Churubusco opens the season at Columbia City on Aug. 19.

Comments / 1

FFEJ
2d ago

Go Eagles 🦅. challenge: fall of 1969, Busco 101- Fremont 0. fall of 1970, Busco 69 - Fremont 0 fall of 1971, Busco 14- Fremont 0

Reply
2
