Police arrested two men in connection with robbing a woman of her necklace and cellphone on Sunday morning in Palo Alto’s Southgate neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of the robbery at 11:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Palo Alto. A woman in her 50s reported that she had been walking east on a sidewalk when she said hello to a man, who suddenly ripped her necklace off her neck and shoved her to the ground, according to a police press release.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO