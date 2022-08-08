ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin Wilson
2d ago

I don’t care how old they were the punishment should fit the crime.

KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
ALAMEDA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hawaii resident charged with murder for stabbing woman 59 times in 1982

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A teenage girl's dead body was found naked with excessive stab wounds in Sunnyvale in 1982, said the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. After 40 years, a suspect has been arrested for the murder of Karen Stitt. Gary Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao on the island of Maui, according The post Hawaii resident charged with murder for stabbing woman 59 times in 1982 appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1998, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
calmatters.network

Woman robbed of necklace, cellphone during Sunday morning walk

Police arrested two men in connection with robbing a woman of her necklace and cellphone on Sunday morning in Palo Alto’s Southgate neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of the robbery at 11:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Palo Alto. A woman in her 50s reported that she had been walking east on a sidewalk when she said hello to a man, who suddenly ripped her necklace off her neck and shoved her to the ground, according to a police press release.
PALO ALTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested in alleged assault in SF that left man with lacerations, fractured eye socket

San Francisco police have arrested two people in connection to an assault on McAllister Street last month. Late on the morning of July 15, officers responded to a reported assault on McAllister Street. A 61-year-old man had reportedly been assaulted by two suspects, one of whom fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The victim reportedly lost consciousness during the assault and sustained a fractured eye socket and lacerations to his face that required stitches, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
SAN PABLO, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Bolder' Criminals Starting to Target Suburban Neighborhoods?

A man robbed of his watch outside his Redwood City home has police trying to figure out if it is part of a new trend. This weekend's incident is alarming to law enforcement because armed robberies generally occur in larger cities. "To come right here - it's very alarming," victim...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized

(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

