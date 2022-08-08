Read full article on original website
Marlin Wilson
2d ago
I don’t care how old they were the punishment should fit the crime.
Suspect accused of attempting to rob man while escaping security in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man for committing a series of crimes at the Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Bryan Michael Flint, 49, of Santa Cruz was taken into custody after he shoplifted from a Macy’s store and attempted to rob an elderly man while escaping, police said. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
Hawaii resident charged with murder for stabbing woman 59 times in 1982
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A teenage girl's dead body was found naked with excessive stab wounds in Sunnyvale in 1982, said the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. After 40 years, a suspect has been arrested for the murder of Karen Stitt. Gary Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao on the island of Maui, according The post Hawaii resident charged with murder for stabbing woman 59 times in 1982 appeared first on KION546.
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
Brawl erupts between up to 20 family members at Bay Area funeral
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
KTVU FOX 2
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982
Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"
Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1998, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
calmatters.network
Woman robbed of necklace, cellphone during Sunday morning walk
Police arrested two men in connection with robbing a woman of her necklace and cellphone on Sunday morning in Palo Alto’s Southgate neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of the robbery at 11:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Palo Alto. A woman in her 50s reported that she had been walking east on a sidewalk when she said hello to a man, who suddenly ripped her necklace off her neck and shoved her to the ground, according to a police press release.
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns
Seven guns were seized from three San Francisco teenagers who are members of a criminal street gang, police said Monday.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
crimevoice.com
Two arrested in alleged assault in SF that left man with lacerations, fractured eye socket
San Francisco police have arrested two people in connection to an assault on McAllister Street last month. Late on the morning of July 15, officers responded to a reported assault on McAllister Street. A 61-year-old man had reportedly been assaulted by two suspects, one of whom fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The victim reportedly lost consciousness during the assault and sustained a fractured eye socket and lacerations to his face that required stitches, police said.
San Francisco police make arrest in brutal assault on 70-year-old Asian former city commissioner
San Francisco police made an arrest Sunday in connection to the assault of a 70-year-old former city commissioner and confirmed they are investigating whether the victim was targeted because he’s Asian. Greg Chew, a longtime San Francisco resident who as served on several city commissions, said he was attacked...
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
NBC Bay Area
‘Bolder' Criminals Starting to Target Suburban Neighborhoods?
A man robbed of his watch outside his Redwood City home has police trying to figure out if it is part of a new trend. This weekend's incident is alarming to law enforcement because armed robberies generally occur in larger cities. "To come right here - it's very alarming," victim...
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized
(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
