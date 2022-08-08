ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Trent Forrest

Forrest played in 60 games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz as a two-way player during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .792 FT%). The highlight of Forrest's season came in a win against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2,...
Knicks Derrick Rose Labeled Internet's 'Most Loved' MVP

When it comes to MVPs, NBA fans bestow the most virtual bouquets to Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks. That's why a recent study from Betway claims, as social media conversations from the past year (obtained using the social listening tool Linkfluence) determined that 27.1 percent of activity involving Rose features "positive sentiment." Rose, who has spent parts of three seasons in New York, including the last two, earned entry onto the list for his memorable efforts with the Chicago Bulls during the 2010-11 season.
