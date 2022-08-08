ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following Reported Split From Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Appears to Be All-in on the Yeezy Brand Again

By Andrea Francese
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits. The couple appeared happy together during their nine-month-long relationship. Still, there were signs that all might not have been well between them a few days before an unnamed source claimed they had recently split. Before anyone uttered a word about the alleged demise of their romance, Kardashian began repping the Yeezy brand on Instagram again. The company stakeholder stopped featuring her ex-husband’s sneaker designs after linking up with Davidson.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have reportedly split after nine months together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance has reportedly ended. A source close to the couple told CNN that they amicably split recently. According to the source, the couple was separated by distance while Davidson worked on set in Australia, and Kardashian hung back with her four children in California. Scheduling conflicts and the distance allegedly caused the breakup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1XOY_0h8aIvzA00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Davidson appeared only briefly in season 1 of The Kardashians , the Hulu reboot of the family’s famed reality TV series. Still, the Kardashians talked about him often as season 1 wore on. Kardashian later revealed that she’s the one who persuaded Davidson, going so far as to get his number from an SNL producer. Davidson reportedly does appear more frequently in the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

Kim Kardashian showed her support for Yeezy shortly before the breakup news surfaced

Whether Kardashian and Davidson are done for good remains unknown. We know that Kardashian made a bold move on Instagram just days before the breakup report surfaced, though. In a rare move, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off Kanye West’s latest sunglass design. Kardashian hasn’t publicly promoted the brand since things with West turned negative after she publicly acknowledged Davidson as her boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADlgH_0h8aIvzA00
Kim Kardashian on ‘Today’ | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

While the sudden promotion is certainly interesting, it doesn’t seem to indicate Kardashian and West will put their differences aside to rekindle their romance. There could be any number of reasons Kardashian opted to promote the new Yeezy product . Kardashian is a part owner of the famed sneaker and clothing brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A36bf_0h8aIvzA00
Yeezy sneakers | Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kardashian became a part owner in 2018. She appeared on the Pretty Big Deal podcast and revealed that West had gifted her part ownership in the brand after she turned down a huge payday to promote shoes that were a copy of her then-husband’s famous shoes.

Where do Kim and Kanye stand right now?

Kardashian and West had serious trouble shortly after Kardashian hooked up with Davidson. West seemed to take the relationship personally and talked badly about both Kardashian and Davidson in the weeks after they went public with their romance. Things got so bad that Kardashian unfollowed West on Instagram. She pleaded with West to stop harassing Davidson and publicizing their private lives. West received a social media timeout for harassment and bullying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFf2Y_0h8aIvzA00
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

So, where do the co-parents stand now that Davidson is reportedly out of the picture? According to E! News , the former couple are happily and amicably co-parenting their four children. The publication spoke to an insider close to the situation.

While Kardashian and West appear to be in a better place than they were several months ago, they certainly don’t seem to be best friends just yet. Kardashian and West have opted not to follow each other on social media and haven’t been spotted together in public. Kardashian’s public support of West’s latest designs is the only indication that the relationship is improving. The business mogul hasn’t spoken out about her alleged split from Davidson. Davidson hasn’t commented on the reported breakup, either.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Has Several Tattoos Dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Comments / 59

Dana Slawter
2d ago

She would promote anything for 💰!She dated him for the attention it would bring. Now She is off to the next 💵

Reply
22
Don T Care
2d ago

The world can breathe easier knowing these two won’t be reproducing.

Reply
41
BLÀCKBEÀRD
2d ago

I can bet the only reason he's dating her is because he think it will make him seem cool

Reply(3)
10
