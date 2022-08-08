ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

George Harrison Started Writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ Like a Bob Dylan Song

By Hannah Wigandt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

George Harrison initially started writing one of The Traveling Wilburys’ hit songs, “End of the Line,” like a Bob Dylan song. The former Beatle thought of his bandmate’s music a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5qmH_0h8aIsKz00
George Harrison and Bob Dylan | Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

George Harrison said he started writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ like a Bob Dylan song

In a 1988 joint interview for MTV (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters ) with his fellow Traveling Wilburys , Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne, George explained how he wrote the band’s song “End of the Line.”

The interviewer pointed out, “There’s all these questions about who wrote what on the album, and you can kind of tell because who’s singing, but everybody is singing this song.”

Petty added, “You can’t tell, they’re all wrong.” George said, “… some of them we said, ‘OK, we need somebody to sing this one; why don’t you do it, because it suited you.’ So you can’t really tell.”

George said, “I wrote the ‘All right’ bit under a banyan tree in Hawaii, because I was thinking, ‘Well, we better try and write one that’s like a Bob Dylan song.’ Wrote that bit, and then we made up the rest later, and everybody wrote the words.”

The interviewer asked, “So it started like a Bob Dylan song?” George replied, “Well, just the [sings guitar riff] ‘ding-dinga-dinga-dinga, ding-dinga-ding.'”

RELATED: Tom Petty Said George Harrison Quoted Bob Dylan ‘Like People Quote Scripture’

It’s not hard to believe George Harrison thought of Bob Dylan while writing ‘End of the Line’

From the first time he heard Dylan, George was enraptured. They wrote their first song, “ I’d Have You Anytime ,” together in 1968. Then, they became bandmates in The Traveling Wilburys. George was amazed at everything that Dylan did .

In a video about the making of The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1 , George talked about working with Dylan. He was astounded by how Dylan worked on the track “Tweeter and the Monkey Man.”

“It was just fantastic watching him do it because he had like one take warming himself up and on take two, he sang ‘Tweeter and the Monkey Man’ right through and what he did was change some of the lyrics,” George said. “Maybe in about four places, he’d change a couple of lines and improved them and dropped those lines in. And that was it.

“The way he writes the words down, like very tiny. Looked like a spider’s written it. You can hardly read it. And that’s the amazing thing. It’s just unbelievable seeing how he did it.”

It’s not hard to believe that George would start a song thinking of Dylan’s work.

RELATED: George Harrison Called the Fans Who Walked out of a Bob Dylan Concert ‘Idiots’: ‘Who’s Laying Down the Rules?’

Tom Petty said he got emotional hearing The Traveling Wilburys song

George wrote “End of the Line” thinking of his good friend’s music. However, every time Petty heard the song, it made him think of The Traveling Wilburys at their best.

In 2007, Petty told Mass Live , “There’s one number, ‘The End of the Line’ – whenever I hear that it’s just very emotional for me ,” he said.

“I really think that’s the Wilburys at their best, it was just a terrific time. How often do you write a song that’s for four or five people? It’s not very often that happens but we really collaborated and put our heads together and made those songs happen.”

George wrote something special when he wrote “End of the Line.” It might have started like a Dylan song, but it became a song for each Traveling Wilbury.

RELATED: George Harrison Didn’t Want to Perform With Bob Dylan During His 1988 Tour: ‘He Just Needs Himself’

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lynne
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Tom Petty
Person
George Harrison
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of The Line#First Song#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy