ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson Reveals the Hardest Thing About Acting

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Scott Patterson spent years playing Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls . Now, he’s watching the show that made him famous for the first time and documenting his thoughts on his podcast, I Am All In . In a recent episode, Patterson reviewed an iconic episode of Gilmore Girls and revealed what he thinks is the hardest part of acting.

How did Scott Patterson land his role on ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Scott Patterson wasn’t exactly a shoo-in for the role of Luke Danes. In fact, the part didn’t exist at all until the last minute. Amy Sherman-Palladino once revealed that Luke was supposed to be a woman n amed Daisy , but network executives wanted a male character inserted into the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H95AV_0h8aIrSG00
Scott Patterson | Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Patterson walked into his audition and was feeling pretty rough and put out. The audition was running late, and he had another appointment to get to when the casting team asked him to read a second scene. Patterson was grumpy, he has admitted, and that’s what helped him land the role. By the time he returned home that evening, he had the part. The rest is history.

Scott Patterson had a single complaint about the season 3 episode “The Big One”

Scott Patterson appears to be enjoying his first viewing of Gilmore Girls . Still, he isn’t a fan of every Gilmore Girls storyline or episode. Patterson has been passionate about disliking the season 1 romance between Lorelai Gilmore and Max Medina . He wasn’t particularly thrilled with Rory Gilmore and Dean Forrester’s romance, either. He had only one small complaint about the season 3 episode, “The Big One,” though.

In the episode, Paris Geller had a complete meltdown when she didn’t get into Harvard. Lorelai overheard Paris confiding in Rory that she had had sex with her boyfriend, Jamie. Lorelai was relieved when Rory told Paris she hadn’t had sex yet. Happy about the news, Lorelai whispered to herself, “I’ve got the good kid.”

Patterson and his cohosts all agreed that the smug whisper was a bit unnerving and pretty cringe-worthy. They aren’t the only ones. Reddit fans have discussed the scene multiple times over the years.

The famed actor revealed the hardest part of acting

In the grand scheme of things, Patterson’s complaint about “The Big One” was pretty small. The famed actor even said he believed the episode was perfect. Even Lorelai’s cringeworthy statement in the episode’s final moments didn’t change his feelings about the storyline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtSg3_0h8aIrSG00
Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

If anything, Patterson sympathized with his former co-star, Lauren Graham . In his most recent podcast episode, Patterson revealed that selling a line you don’t like or want to say is the hardest part of acting. While Graham has never spoken openly about the “I’ve got the good kid” line, fans of the famed series have talked at length about the moment. The smugness of Lorelai’s whisper didn’t sit right with fans. Some critics have questioned Amy Sherman-Palladino’s approach to sexuality in Gilmore Girls .

I Am All In is an I Heart Media production. The podcast launched in May 2022. Patterson is currently working his way through season 3 of the series.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Scott Patterson, Lived in a Tiny Studio for Years After Landing His Breakout Role

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Where Is Kelly Ripa? TV Star Reveals Her Whereabouts After Ryan Seacrest Is Joined By New Host

Live With Kelly and Ryan has looked different this week, as Kelly Ripa was nowhere to be found. Instead, Ryan Seacrest was joined by his American Idol costar Luke Bryan. The blonde beauty, 51, shared a video of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, relaxing at their home in the Hamptons. Additionally, she also posted that her daughter Lola would be dropping a new tune soon. "@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE COMES OUT," the caption read. The TV personality also revealed that she will be going on a book tour in the next few months. "Equal parts thrilled and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Lauren Graham
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’

Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions

Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series

Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Caterina Scorsone Shares Excitement Over Season 19 Premiere Script & “Gorgeous” New Cast

Click here to read the full article. Caterina Scorsone is sharing her excitement for Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy—with the script for the premiere episode in hand. The series is set to return on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Scorsone, who portrays Amelia Shepherd in the long-running medical drama, also got fans riled up while describing what they can expect from the newly added cast members including Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. “Memorizing lines for #1901. It’s here. There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy