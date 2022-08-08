Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.
Aaron Rodgers on future with Packers, NFL: The end is near
In an interview with NFL Network’s Albert Breer, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers implied that his career might end sooner than he thought. After boasting back-to-back MVPs, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters the 2022 NFL season with uncertainty regarding his future. NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported...
Yardbarker
Highlights From Practice 12 of Packers Training Camp
Given a day off by coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent a chunk of Tuesday’s training camp practice alongside general manager Brian Gutekunst. Stationed about 20 yards behind the offense, Rodgers got to see backup Jordan Love endure the same sort of carnage he’s faced since Day 1 of camp.
10 players trending up so far at Packers training camp
The Green Bay Packers will kick off the preseason schedule on Friday in San Francisco. After two weeks of training camp practice, it’s time for Matt LaFleur’s team to hit players wearing different helmets and uniforms. Some players on the 90-man roster used the first dozen or so...
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
Why Packers rookie Romeo Doubs has become Aaron Rodgers' new favorite receiver
Every NFL team has its annual training camp stars, and you never know how that will really work out until the season starts. But in the case of the 2022 Green Bay Packers, their preseason star might be able to quickly become the best buddy of their future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers spins Packers offense’s struggles in camp as a positive
Aaron Rodgers is preaching the power of positivity as the Packers quarterback turned the offense’s struggles in camp into an optimistic outlook. If you’ve been paying attention to the reports out of Green Bay Packers training camp, you’re well aware that Aaron Rodgers and the offense have been getting dominated pretty much every day that they’ve taken the field for practice. On one hand, that speaks to the quality of a defense that figures to be extremely good this season. On the other, it does raise some concern about a shifting offense that is operating for the first time in a while without Davante Adams.
Yardbarker
One-time Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas works out for Packers
Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers and many more) also participated in the workouts.
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr Show
As a new Packer Season is upon us, every long-time fan has special memories regarding games attended at Lambeau, legendary players you have met, and experiences that you had that were only possible because you were a Packers Fan. One of my favorite memories was of my weekly attendance at the Bart Starr Show during the late 70s through the early 80s.
