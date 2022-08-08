Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.

