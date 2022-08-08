Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Harvest Hope Food Bank needs donations for BackPack Program
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank needs donations for its BackPack Program, according to Chad Scott, director of development agency relations. “The need is twice what it needs to be,” said Scott. “Last year, we only serviced a small percentage of what we found out the total need was going to be. Right now, in the Upstate I need to service 2,000 more children than we’re servicing right now. We simply don’t have the funds to do it.”
WYFF4.com
John Gray to return to Relentless Church Greenville after health scare
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to the church Sunday after a health scare last month. Gray was admitted to a hospital in Alabama on July 7 and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, according to his wife, Aventer.
Expert organizer makes back-to-School easier by cutting clutter
A new school year brings a necessity to buy more school items like backpacks, papers, books and binders, shoes and coats too.
FOX Carolina
Burn survivor helps raise money for other burn victims
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A domestic abuse survivor is turning her tragedy into treatment. Seneca-native Katie Cook was burned on 70 percent of her body back in May 2014. Victims of abuse, to this extent, don’t always make it out alive. “My then-husband came into the bedroom while...
School lunches no longer free for all students
For the last two years, all students were eligible to receive free school lunches through a program funded by the federal government.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello
Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello. Guiding Reins, a nonprofit equine program designed to help veterans improve their physical and mental well-being, recently teamed up with Home Depot to build a new compost and shavings bin at their Campobello facility. The Home Depot Foundation, specifically the Home Depot on 120 East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, assisted Guiding Reins in the building project.
FOX Carolina
Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
FOX Carolina
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cocobowlz, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant, announced plans for its tenth Upstate location. The new location is set for a ground-floor retail spot in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station. The city broke ground on the development in April 2021, and Cocobowlz will join other retailers...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: 2022 Run2Overcome benefits Julie Valentine Center
The Julie Valentine Center hosted the Run2Overcome 10K, 5K and kids run presented by The Haro Group at Keller Williams Historic District Saturday morning in Cleveland Park. The mission of the organization is to stop sexual violence and child abuse and the impact of these crimes through prevention, investigation, collaboration, treatment and advocacy, according to its website.
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Makers Market celebrates local artisans
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate market gives artisans the chance to share their talents with the community. Mauldin Makers Market hosted its August event on Tuesday. Neighbors came out to see items made by local creators, artists, and handmade businesses. “It is all local people and everything is...
FOX Carolina
Where is Michael Thrasher?
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
FOX Carolina
New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September. The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors. Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30...
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
From the mouths of babes
This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.
FOX Carolina
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites
Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
FOX Carolina
Back to school driving reminders
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Spartanburg City Council voted on Monday night to keep Morgan Square closed to vehicles for two more years. Car crashes into power pole...
New grocery store to open this month on Spartanburg’s south side
A new grocery store will open this month on Spartanburg’s south side.
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
