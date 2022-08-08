ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Harvest Hope Food Bank needs donations for BackPack Program

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank needs donations for its BackPack Program, according to Chad Scott, director of development agency relations. “The need is twice what it needs to be,” said Scott. “Last year, we only serviced a small percentage of what we found out the total need was going to be. Right now, in the Upstate I need to service 2,000 more children than we’re servicing right now. We simply don’t have the funds to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

John Gray to return to Relentless Church Greenville after health scare

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to the church Sunday after a health scare last month. Gray was admitted to a hospital in Alabama on July 7 and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, according to his wife, Aventer.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Burn survivor helps raise money for other burn victims

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A domestic abuse survivor is turning her tragedy into treatment. Seneca-native Katie Cook was burned on 70 percent of her body back in May 2014. Victims of abuse, to this extent, don’t always make it out alive. “My then-husband came into the bedroom while...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Society
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello

Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello. Guiding Reins, a nonprofit equine program designed to help veterans improve their physical and mental well-being, recently teamed up with Home Depot to build a new compost and shavings bin at their Campobello facility. The Home Depot Foundation, specifically the Home Depot on 120 East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, assisted Guiding Reins in the building project.
CAMPOBELLO, SC
FOX Carolina

Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Fox#Social Media
FOX Carolina

Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cocobowlz, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant, announced plans for its tenth Upstate location. The new location is set for a ground-floor retail spot in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station. The city broke ground on the development in April 2021, and Cocobowlz will join other retailers...
MAULDIN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: 2022 Run2Overcome benefits Julie Valentine Center

The Julie Valentine Center hosted the Run2Overcome 10K, 5K and kids run presented by The Haro Group at Keller Williams Historic District Saturday morning in Cleveland Park. The mission of the organization is to stop sexual violence and child abuse and the impact of these crimes through prevention, investigation, collaboration, treatment and advocacy, according to its website.
CLEVELAND, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Makers Market celebrates local artisans

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate market gives artisans the chance to share their talents with the community. Mauldin Makers Market hosted its August event on Tuesday. Neighbors came out to see items made by local creators, artists, and handmade businesses. “It is all local people and everything is...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Where is Michael Thrasher?

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
FOX Carolina

New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September. The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors. Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30...
BELTON, SC
Newberry Observer

From the mouths of babes

This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites

Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Back to school driving reminders

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Spartanburg City Council voted on Monday night to keep Morgan Square closed to vehicles for two more years. Car crashes into power pole...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy