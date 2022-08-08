GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank needs donations for its BackPack Program, according to Chad Scott, director of development agency relations. “The need is twice what it needs to be,” said Scott. “Last year, we only serviced a small percentage of what we found out the total need was going to be. Right now, in the Upstate I need to service 2,000 more children than we’re servicing right now. We simply don’t have the funds to do it.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO