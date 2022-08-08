ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

KMZU

Fisherman recovered from lake identified

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
KFVS12

Police: Man died in Evansville shooting

Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
EVANSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

St. Louis trucker killed in two truck crash on I-70

A 60-year-old St. Louis, Missouri truck driver was killed after his rig ran off I-70 between Effingham and the Indiana border early Saturday morning and caught fire. Claude Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Watson was passing another semi while eastbound...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges

EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
GRANITE CITY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents

A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
spotonillinois.com

Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle

A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 22:54. 22:54. 22:43. 22:19. 21:25. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that...
BRIGHTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl that was reported missing in north St. Louis County near Florissant. Officials said Amari Washington was left unattended in car around 2:45 am in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Dunn Road. While the girl was still inside, the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

