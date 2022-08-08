Read full article on original website
KMZU
Fisherman recovered from lake identified
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Ballwin police seek driver in crash outside community center
The Ballwin Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a suspect in connection with a crash outside of a community center earlier this month.
KFVS12
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
KMOV
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
KMOV
Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
Crash on Interstate 170 involved person of interest in Normandy homicide, Major Case Squad says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 170 near the Ladue exit was related to a homicide investigation out of Normandy, a Major Case Squad spokesman said. The crash happened at around 2 p.m. and resulted in a white BMW flipping and coming to a stop in the grass along the right side of the westbound lanes.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
$10K offered for information about missing woman last seen in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman held a news conference Monday. Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on Feb. 13, 2022. Family members asked the public for help and put up a $10,000 reward...
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Louis trucker killed in two truck crash on I-70
A 60-year-old St. Louis, Missouri truck driver was killed after his rig ran off I-70 between Effingham and the Indiana border early Saturday morning and caught fire. Claude Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Watson was passing another semi while eastbound...
Woman sentenced for trying to burn St. Louis store during 2020 protest
ST. LOUIS — A woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a 7-Eleven store in St. Louis during a 2020 protest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a...
280 pounds of marijuana seized in Godfrey, Illinois drug bust
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office seized 280 pounds of marijuana during a recent drug bust in Godfrey.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
spotonillinois.com
Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle
A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 22:54. 22:54. 22:43. 22:19. 21:25. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that...
Dog missing since June rescued from Perry County cave
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — Two men working on a group caving project in Perry County, Missouri facilitated the rescue of a dog who had been stuck in one of the caves. The two men placed the dog into a duffel bag with her head sticking out. The post said the dog "was not in good shape."
KMOV
Reckless driving continues to plague St. Louis, as illegal drivers use Chippewa and other streets as speedways
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Live, work, or play, St. Louis residents know the city has serious issues on its roads. New demands for the city and police to stop the reckless behavior on the streets are coming after another crash involving a pedestrian. One area in question, of course,...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl that was reported missing in north St. Louis County near Florissant. Officials said Amari Washington was left unattended in car around 2:45 am in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Dunn Road. While the girl was still inside, the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect.
