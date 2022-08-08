ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Massive 18-hole putting course and restaurant opens today in Polaris area

A new Lewis Center golf course and restaurant is letting you hit the greens, and soon enough, you’ll be able to eat your greens at the same time. Little Bear Golf Club, located at 1940 Little Bear Loop, will hold a grand opening celebration for its massive new putting 18-hole putting course and Bar & Grill today from 3-9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Anticipated Clintonville brewery opening next week in former Lineage location

While Clintonville recently lost Lineage Brewing, another popular Central Ohio craft brewery is ready to take over its former home. Combustion Brewing, which is currently located in Pickerington, announced its grand opening at the former Lineage space will be held on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. until midnight. The brewery will be featuring 22 beers on tap for the event.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus

Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This new Columbus-area winery is built on a historic sheep farm

Craig and Gail Castro weren’t sure what to expect when they opened their Sunbury vineyard to the public this past June. As it turned out, visitors ended up loving the picturesque site, known as The Vineyard at Porter Central, as much as the Castros. They also were big fans of the libations—the Castros ended up selling out of their keg cider that opening weekend June 17-19.
SUNBURY, OH
DIY Photography

Midwest Photo robbed again as a truck crashes into the store

A few days ago, Columbus-based business Midwest Photo got robbed in a quite dramatic manner. A truck, which was reportedly stolen, crashed into the store smashing everything in its way. A man can be seen in the surveillance video rushing out of the truck with a large white bag. The store was robbed, and it sadly wasn’t the first time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
DUBLIN, OH
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Reynoldsburg embraces history with Tomato Festival

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Alexander Livingston developed tomatoes in the 1800s, which have played an important role in the history of Reynoldsburg. “For somebody who did not finish school he was a genius,” said Mary Turner Stoots, about Reynoldsburg native and horticulture legend Alexander Livingston. Stoots is a lifelong...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]

