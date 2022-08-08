Read full article on original website
Crest, Alchemy owners dish on Mercury Diner, their new Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus restaurant group is adding a modern diner to its mix of concepts. A&R Creative Group, which owns multiple ventures around Central Ohio including The Crest and Alchemy, expects to open The Mercury Diner at 621 Parsons Ave. this fall on the city’s south side. That space previously […]
spectrumnews1.com
Grove City residents embrace Strawser's Ice Cream, Pop & Candy Shop
GROVE CITY, Ohio — It's a moment Grove City native Mike Strawser and his family have been looking forward to for some time. They were in talks to buy a candy store in Columbus' Short North in 2019. But when the pandemic hit, that idea was placed on the back burner.
614now.com
Massive 18-hole putting course and restaurant opens today in Polaris area
A new Lewis Center golf course and restaurant is letting you hit the greens, and soon enough, you’ll be able to eat your greens at the same time. Little Bear Golf Club, located at 1940 Little Bear Loop, will hold a grand opening celebration for its massive new putting 18-hole putting course and Bar & Grill today from 3-9 p.m.
614now.com
Anticipated Clintonville brewery opening next week in former Lineage location
While Clintonville recently lost Lineage Brewing, another popular Central Ohio craft brewery is ready to take over its former home. Combustion Brewing, which is currently located in Pickerington, announced its grand opening at the former Lineage space will be held on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. until midnight. The brewery will be featuring 22 beers on tap for the event.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus
Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
614now.com
This new Columbus-area winery is built on a historic sheep farm
Craig and Gail Castro weren’t sure what to expect when they opened their Sunbury vineyard to the public this past June. As it turned out, visitors ended up loving the picturesque site, known as The Vineyard at Porter Central, as much as the Castros. They also were big fans of the libations—the Castros ended up selling out of their keg cider that opening weekend June 17-19.
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
DIY Photography
Midwest Photo robbed again as a truck crashes into the store
A few days ago, Columbus-based business Midwest Photo got robbed in a quite dramatic manner. A truck, which was reportedly stolen, crashed into the store smashing everything in its way. A man can be seen in the surveillance video rushing out of the truck with a large white bag. The store was robbed, and it sadly wasn’t the first time.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
Intel’s impact: Fourth Columbus water plant key to serving fast-growing New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A nearly $300 million fourth water treatment plant for Columbus – long in the works, and now entering design – will ensure supply for Intel Corp. and the rest of the fast-growing New Albany International Business Park, city officials said. The Department of Public Utilities has two finalists from […]
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
spectrumnews1.com
Reynoldsburg embraces history with Tomato Festival
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Alexander Livingston developed tomatoes in the 1800s, which have played an important role in the history of Reynoldsburg. “For somebody who did not finish school he was a genius,” said Mary Turner Stoots, about Reynoldsburg native and horticulture legend Alexander Livingston. Stoots is a lifelong...
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
National gas price average below $4 for first time in five months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The national average price for gas in the United States has dropped below $4.00 for the first time in five months. GasBuddy reports that the national average sits at $3.99 for a gallon of gas, the first time since early March that number has officially been below the $4 mark. They […]
80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and shih tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
