Craig and Gail Castro weren’t sure what to expect when they opened their Sunbury vineyard to the public this past June. As it turned out, visitors ended up loving the picturesque site, known as The Vineyard at Porter Central, as much as the Castros. They also were big fans of the libations—the Castros ended up selling out of their keg cider that opening weekend June 17-19.

SUNBURY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO