Minnesota's 2022 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Why it matters: The winners advance to the November midterm ballot, when everything from control of the Congress and the state Legislature to Hennepin County's top prosecutor are on the line.The big picture: Early voting is way down from earlier in the pandemic, which means many Minnesotans have a last chance to cast their ballot Tuesday.If you're in that boat, we've compiled a quick guide to participating below.🗳️ Not registered? No problem. Eligible voters can get that done at their polling place today. While you don't need ID to vote, you should...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO