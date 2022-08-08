Read full article on original website
PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races
MINNEAPOLIS — The polls are now closed in Tuesday's primary elections, positioning candidates across the state that much closer to another win in November. Following early returns, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race
(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
What’s at stake in Minnesota’s primary election on Tuesday?
Minnesota’s primary election on Tuesday doesn’t bring many contested races. That makes the few exceptions — mostly where challengers are bucking their party’s endorsement — more noticeable. And while Hennepin County elections are nonpartisan on the ballot, the candidates’ party loyalties are well known, and...
Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years...
Finstad vs Ettinger in the First Congressional District special election
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Southern Minnesota voters Tuesday look to replace the late US Rep. Jim Hagedorn, and it involves making two decisions on the same day. The First District seat has been vacant since February, when Rep. Hagedorn died of cancer while still in office. Republican Brad Finstad and...
KAAL-TV
Election 2022: Voting Guide
(ABC 6 News) - It's Election Day 2022. Minnesotans will cast their vote in the primary and special elections held across the state. Below is a guide to help voters know what to expect and prepare for. WHAT IS A PRIMARY?. A primary election determines which candidates will appear on...
Wisconsin voters to choose GOP nominee for governor Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed businessman...
Voters head to polls eager for change
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary election season in Minnesota means a lot to many people, but for different reasons. "I am making my voice heard when I still have a chance," said Dawn Hill, who biked to her polling place in Golden Valley. "Silence is deadly," said Cynthia Orstad,...
How to vote in Minnesota's 2022 primary election
Minnesota's 2022 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Why it matters: The winners advance to the November midterm ballot, when everything from control of the Congress and the state Legislature to Hennepin County's top prosecutor are on the line.The big picture: Early voting is way down from earlier in the pandemic, which means many Minnesotans have a last chance to cast their ballot Tuesday.If you're in that boat, we've compiled a quick guide to participating below.🗳️ Not registered? No problem. Eligible voters can get that done at their polling place today. While you don't need ID to vote, you should...
mprnews.org
‘One in a million’ Election Day Tuesday in Minnesota's 1st District
The death of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February set off a “one in a million” chain of electoral events in the 1st Congressional District, according to Minnesota’s top elections official Secretary of State Steve Simon. The special election to fill the remaining five months of Hagedorn’s...
fox9.com
Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
MN Senate could soon see its first Black woman
MINNESOTA, USA — Unlike the Minnesota House, there has never been a Black woman serving in the Minnesota Senate. However, that could soon change as at least seven Black women are running for Senate seats this election cycle: Zuki Ellis, Marla Helseth, Huldah Hiltsley, Farhio Khalif, Erin Maye Quade, Zaynab Mohamed, and Clare Oumou Verbeten.
fox9.com
mprnews.org
Comments / 0