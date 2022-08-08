ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races

MINNEAPOLIS — The polls are now closed in Tuesday's primary elections, positioning candidates across the state that much closer to another win in November. Following early returns, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor

(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race

(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What’s at stake in Minnesota’s primary election on Tuesday?

Minnesota’s primary election on Tuesday doesn’t bring many contested races. That makes the few exceptions — mostly where challengers are bucking their party’s endorsement — more noticeable. And while Hennepin County elections are nonpartisan on the ballot, the candidates’ party loyalties are well known, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Election 2022: Voting Guide

(ABC 6 News) - It's Election Day 2022. Minnesotans will cast their vote in the primary and special elections held across the state. Below is a guide to help voters know what to expect and prepare for. WHAT IS A PRIMARY?. A primary election determines which candidates will appear on...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Wisconsin voters to choose GOP nominee for governor Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed businessman...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Mike Lindell
KARE 11

Voters head to polls eager for change

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary election season in Minnesota means a lot to many people, but for different reasons. "I am making my voice heard when I still have a chance," said Dawn Hill, who biked to her polling place in Golden Valley. "Silence is deadly," said Cynthia Orstad,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

How to vote in Minnesota's 2022 primary election

Minnesota's 2022 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Why it matters: The winners advance to the November midterm ballot, when everything from control of the Congress and the state Legislature to Hennepin County's top prosecutor are on the line.The big picture: Early voting is way down from earlier in the pandemic, which means many Minnesotans have a last chance to cast their ballot Tuesday.If you're in that boat, we've compiled a quick guide to participating below.🗳️ Not registered? No problem. Eligible voters can get that done at their polling place today. While you don't need ID to vote, you should...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Attorney General#Minnesota Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Gop#Democrats#Republicans#Dfl
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

MN Senate could soon see its first Black woman

MINNESOTA, USA — Unlike the Minnesota House, there has never been a Black woman serving in the Minnesota Senate. However, that could soon change as at least seven Black women are running for Senate seats this election cycle: Zuki Ellis, Marla Helseth, Huldah Hiltsley, Farhio Khalif, Erin Maye Quade, Zaynab Mohamed, and Clare Oumou Verbeten.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

These Are The Richest People in Minnesota

Do you know who the richest person in Minnesota is?. For the longest time it was Whitney MacMillan. MacMillan worked as Cargill's chairman and CEO and was worth over $5-billion when he passed away last year. See who the richest person in Minnesota is now along with the 9 other...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy