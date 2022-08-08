ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes’s kids gifted with much needed school supplies

 2 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind.(WTWO/WAWV)– The third annual “Party at the Pavilion” back-to-school event took place in downtown Vincennes on Sunday, as hundreds of kids received free school supplies and haircuts.

Event Co-Founder and Organizer, Emily Yetka, said she conceptualized the event in 2020, as a way for her and her husband, Carl, to give back to the community.

Vincennes Community School Corp. to offer free meals to all students

“We started doing that and lots of people turned out, we had lots of support for the event, tons of donations, we originally started it as haircuts but that first year we were doing the event, we started to add in hygiene items and school supplies as well,” she said.

Yetka said she worked with local organizations to provide families with as many resources as possible, describing the event as a “one-stop shop.”

“This year, one thing that has been different is we have several new booths and things, like for example, the National Guard brought a rock climbing wall, so that was really fun for the kids,” she said. “We also had the Knox County Health Department and Good Samaritan, they brought their wellness truck, so a lot of kids were able to go and get their vaccinations in time for school.”

Yetka added 230 backpacks filled with supplies and hygiene kits were distributed. Her hope is the event will continue to grow in the coming years.

“Each year we’ve added some new stylists, barbers and cosmetologists, so we’re hoping that as we continue to do this we’ll continue to have more and more,” Yetka said.

