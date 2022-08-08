Read full article on original website
Daniel Clayton Deal, 55
Daniel Clayton Deal, 55, of Lakeland, died on July 30, 2022. He was born on February 15, 1967, in Winter Haven, Florida. Daniel was a welder most of his life and loved sports. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and bowler. He is survived by his father Lofton Deal; Mother Rebecca Lussier; sister Debra Talbot (Donny), sister Leah Naber (Dino), brother Joseph Deal, sister Michelle Moore and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.
Charles Croffard “Doc” Dockery, 89
Charles Croffard “Doc” Dockery, 89, of Lakeland peacefully passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice House on Monday, August 1, 2022. Doc was born in Elkin, NC, on May 6, 1933. Doc is survived by his adoring wife of 33 years, former State Sen. Paula Bono Dockery, son, Carl Dockery (Andrea), daughter, Michele Jones (Fred); grandchildren, Katharine Dockery and Justin Renwald; great-grandchildren, Raelin and Jyden Renwald; nephews, Brian Dockery (Danica) and Alan Dockery, niece, Vickie Boyte; sister-in-law, Norma Dockery; and six great-nieces and great-nephews and their children.
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. Ginny was born on October 27, 1932, in Ramsey, New Jersey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur “Art” Lewis, her father,...
Tom Michael “Mike” Louie Jr, 58
Tom Michael (Mike) Louie, Jr., 58, passed away tragically on July 7th. He was born on May 1, 1964, in Jacksonville, Fl., and was a longtime resident of Lakeland. Mike was married for 37 years to the love of his life, Virginia, whom he called his “everything.” They have two children, Michael, and Zachary. Their five grandchildren were the light of Mike’s life. For over 30 years, Mike was a dedicated, passionate, and creative executive in leadership roles with hospitality-minded companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Pizza Hut, and Arby’s. As a University of Georgia alumnus (Class of 1985), he was a loyal and enthusiastic Dawgs fan. Mike was thrilled to see his Dawgs win two National Championships in his lifetime.
Kathleen McClory Floyd, 88
Kathleen McClory Floyd, of Lakeland, Florida, died surrounded by the warmth of her loving children, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia and attended Immaculata College. Kathleen demonstrated that, in addition to her fiery wit, humor, and her stunningly good looks, she was also a gifted intellectual and a first-class athlete, serving as a point guard on the college basketball team. She was the perfect package of a human being, wrapped in short blonde hair, dotted with bright ocean blue eyes. Frederick Floyd met his wife on the shore at Sea Isle City by walking Kathleen’s mother home from Mass each day. Kathleen and Fred fell in love immediately. The two built a family and a home together, scattering a lifetime of memories across the Eastern Seaboard and raising their nine children in the cities of Moorestown, New Jersey, and Lakeland, Florida.
Virginia “Ginny” Hester, 75
Virginia “Ginny” Hester, 75, of Lakeland, FL went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday July 24, 2022. Born in Lakeland on June 14, 1947, Ginny was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She is survived by her husband Ray Hester; her daughter Carmen Butfiloski (Ed), Gainesville, FL; son Brannen Hester (Nina), Commerce, GA; grandchildren Eddie & Alyssa Butfiloski, & Robby, Audrey & Savannah Hester; her brother Robert Bryant (Pat) and niece Michelle Heil. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Wayne and Stella Bryant. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
Jerry W. May, 59
Jerry W. May, 59, loving husband and father passed away July 26, 2022. Jerry was born on April 24, 1963 in Sandersville, Georgia. Jerry and Jan moved to Lakeland in 1993 where they made a home and raised their children, Olivia and Walker. For 20 years Jerry was a dedicated coach and teacher at George Jenkins High School. He loved coaching the George Jenkins Softball and Football teams throughout those years. Working with kids was his passion.
Brian Lamar Brady, 48
Brian Lamar Brady passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 48 – four years after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His strength and perseverance gave him twice as much time on this earth than doctors expected. He was born on...
Bobbie Jean Strickland, 93
Bobbie Jean Strickland age 93, Lakeland, Florida passed away on July 26, 2022 at the Hospice Care Unit in Lake Wales, Florida. Bobbie was born in Aiken, S.C to Horace and Eddie Mae Warren on July 11, 1929. She attended high school in Kibbee, GA and graduated in 1946. Bobbie was a homemaker and enjoyed her garden, cooking, and serving her church.
C.C. ‘Doc’ Dockery – Summit Founder, Political Advisor, High-Speed Rail Advocate – Dies at 89
He was born Charles Crofford Dockery in May 1933, but Lakelanders grew to know and love him as Doc Dockery, a self-made man, the founder of Summit Consulting, a political kingmaker, an advisor to governors and author of two books. On Monday evening, condolences poured into the Facebook page of...
Cheryle Maye Webb, 74
Cheryle Maye Webb – born in Lakeland on July 25, 1947 to Johnnie Maye and Charles Lanier. Preceded in death by parents and great grand children Bristol Walker and Bryson Walker. Left behind husband Walt of 37 years. Daughters Michelle walker and Mandy (Matt) Creeley both of Lakeland. Grandchildren Katlyn (Cody) Koch, Taylor (Brittany) Walker, and Hunter Walker. Great grandchildren Walker Koch, Kolby Schwartz, Paxton Walker, Bailey Walker.
Random Weapons Checks Coming to Polk Middle and High Schools
Students at public middle and high schools in Polk County can expect random weapons checks in the coming school year, which begins next Wednesday, Fox 13 News reports. The checks, which will be conducted by school administrators using metal detector wands, are a safety precaution, Superintendent Fred Heid said. The school district is also bringing back truancy officers to stem rising absenteeism. ALSO: News Channel 8 | The Ledger |
School Board Candidates Air Views at Kiwanis Forum
Candidates for two seats on the Polk County School Board participated in a forum today at a meeting of the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. Keep scrolling for a video of the full event. Lakeland Kiwanis hosts a forum for the other two School Board races next Friday at noon, and LkldNow plans to stream that one on our Facebook page, as well.
City Sets Record Fuel Rate for Lakeland Electric Starting Sept. 1
Driven by an imperfect storm of hot weather, rising natural gas prices and transportation bottlenecks, Lakeland city commissioners today adopted a record fuel adjustment rate for Lakeland Electric customers of $75 per 1,000 kWh. The new rate, which was passed unanimously, takes effect Sept. 1. Since 1973, commissioners have reviewed...
Part 5: Grady Judd Celebrates Another Anniversary This Year: 50 Years of Marriage
Fifty is an important number in Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s life this year. In addition to 2022 marking his 50th anniversary at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 16, Marisa and Grady Judd will celebrate 50 years of marriage. The couple met when they were 17...
Florida Senate
Under the latest reapportionment of the Florida Legislature, Lakeland is split between two Senate districts:. District 12 includes all of Lakeland north of the Polk Parkway as well as most of Polk County north of State Road 60. District 47 includes all of Lakeland and its suburbs south of the...
Forum Videos & News Links
Check videos from local candidate forums below. Drop us a line if we’re missing videos from local forums that you know of. School Board and Polk County judge candidates, NAACP Lakeland, July 5. School Board candidates, County Citizens Defending Freedom, July 16. Florida House candidates Jennifer Canady and Phillip...
Polk County Judge
Five lawyers are running in the nonpartisan race for Polk County judge, group 8. There is no incumbent; the previous group 8 judge, Susan Barber, was elected to the circuit court without opposition and will replace Judge Donald Jacobsen, who is retiring. County judges typically hear cases involving criminal misdemeanors, traffic cases and civil cases under $15,000. The term of office is six years.
Florida House of Representatives
Three Florida House districts includes portions of Lakeland, but there are elections in just two of them. Rep. Melony Bell, a Republican whose District 49 includes parts of south Lakeland, was re-elected without opposition. The two Lakeland-area House races on the Aug. 23 primary ballot each involve two Republican candidates....
Lori Lynn Speece Tyner, 54
Lori Lynn Speece Tyner, 54 of Lakeland, Florida went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Lori was born on January 28, 1968, in Lakeland, Florida. She is survived by her father Edward M. Speece, her son Michael E. Tyner, her daughter Sandra...
