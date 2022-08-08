Read full article on original website
Joseph “Gary” Spooner, 78
Joseph “Gary” Spooner, devoted and loving husband, father and Papa, was home, surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 when he died at the age of 78 following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Plant City, Florida on March 23, 1944 to...
Daniel Clayton Deal, 55
Daniel Clayton Deal, 55, of Lakeland, died on July 30, 2022. He was born on February 15, 1967, in Winter Haven, Florida. Daniel was a welder most of his life and loved sports. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and bowler. He is survived by his father Lofton Deal; Mother Rebecca Lussier; sister Debra Talbot (Donny), sister Leah Naber (Dino), brother Joseph Deal, sister Michelle Moore and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.
Charles Croffard “Doc” Dockery, 89
Charles Croffard “Doc” Dockery, 89, of Lakeland peacefully passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice House on Monday, August 1, 2022. Doc was born in Elkin, NC, on May 6, 1933. Doc is survived by his adoring wife of 33 years, former State Sen. Paula Bono Dockery, son, Carl Dockery (Andrea), daughter, Michele Jones (Fred); grandchildren, Katharine Dockery and Justin Renwald; great-grandchildren, Raelin and Jyden Renwald; nephews, Brian Dockery (Danica) and Alan Dockery, niece, Vickie Boyte; sister-in-law, Norma Dockery; and six great-nieces and great-nephews and their children.
Tom Michael “Mike” Louie Jr, 58
Tom Michael (Mike) Louie, Jr., 58, passed away tragically on July 7th. He was born on May 1, 1964, in Jacksonville, Fl., and was a longtime resident of Lakeland. Mike was married for 37 years to the love of his life, Virginia, whom he called his “everything.” They have two children, Michael, and Zachary. Their five grandchildren were the light of Mike’s life. For over 30 years, Mike was a dedicated, passionate, and creative executive in leadership roles with hospitality-minded companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Pizza Hut, and Arby’s. As a University of Georgia alumnus (Class of 1985), he was a loyal and enthusiastic Dawgs fan. Mike was thrilled to see his Dawgs win two National Championships in his lifetime.
Kathleen McClory Floyd, 88
Kathleen McClory Floyd, of Lakeland, Florida, died surrounded by the warmth of her loving children, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia and attended Immaculata College. Kathleen demonstrated that, in addition to her fiery wit, humor, and her stunningly good looks, she was also a gifted intellectual and a first-class athlete, serving as a point guard on the college basketball team. She was the perfect package of a human being, wrapped in short blonde hair, dotted with bright ocean blue eyes. Frederick Floyd met his wife on the shore at Sea Isle City by walking Kathleen’s mother home from Mass each day. Kathleen and Fred fell in love immediately. The two built a family and a home together, scattering a lifetime of memories across the Eastern Seaboard and raising their nine children in the cities of Moorestown, New Jersey, and Lakeland, Florida.
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89
Virginia “Ginny” Smith Lewis, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. Ginny was born on October 27, 1932, in Ramsey, New Jersey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur “Art” Lewis, her father,...
Cheryle Maye Webb, 74
Cheryle Maye Webb – born in Lakeland on July 25, 1947 to Johnnie Maye and Charles Lanier. Preceded in death by parents and great grand children Bristol Walker and Bryson Walker. Left behind husband Walt of 37 years. Daughters Michelle walker and Mandy (Matt) Creeley both of Lakeland. Grandchildren Katlyn (Cody) Koch, Taylor (Brittany) Walker, and Hunter Walker. Great grandchildren Walker Koch, Kolby Schwartz, Paxton Walker, Bailey Walker.
Bobbie Jean Strickland, 93
Bobbie Jean Strickland age 93, Lakeland, Florida passed away on July 26, 2022 at the Hospice Care Unit in Lake Wales, Florida. Bobbie was born in Aiken, S.C to Horace and Eddie Mae Warren on July 11, 1929. She attended high school in Kibbee, GA and graduated in 1946. Bobbie was a homemaker and enjoyed her garden, cooking, and serving her church.
Brian Lamar Brady, 48
Brian Lamar Brady passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the age of 48 – four years after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His strength and perseverance gave him twice as much time on this earth than doctors expected. He was born on...
Virginia “Ginny” Hester, 75
Virginia “Ginny” Hester, 75, of Lakeland, FL went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday July 24, 2022. Born in Lakeland on June 14, 1947, Ginny was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She is survived by her husband Ray Hester; her daughter Carmen Butfiloski (Ed), Gainesville, FL; son Brannen Hester (Nina), Commerce, GA; grandchildren Eddie & Alyssa Butfiloski, & Robby, Audrey & Savannah Hester; her brother Robert Bryant (Pat) and niece Michelle Heil. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Wayne and Stella Bryant. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
C.C. ‘Doc’ Dockery – Summit Founder, Political Advisor, High-Speed Rail Advocate – Dies at 89
He was born Charles Crofford Dockery in May 1933, but Lakelanders grew to know and love him as Doc Dockery, a self-made man, the founder of Summit Consulting, a political kingmaker, an advisor to governors and author of two books. On Monday evening, condolences poured into the Facebook page of...
Charles “Donnie” Donald English, 67
Charles Donald English passed away on July 20, 2022 at the age of 67. Donnie English was born into a military family at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. His family moved to Lakeland in 1964 when Donnie was nine. He became instant friends with neighborhood kids. His favorite days were spent bike riding (which included riding off docks into lakes), and playing football and baseball in neighborhood lots. He worked for the City of Lakeland for 36 years. Over those years his grounds maintenance work area included Lake Morton and the downtown area, ball fields at Peterson Park and Southwest Park, and the Lakeland Center grounds. He also worked at Lake Parker Park where he planted many of its beautiful forest of trees. He was proud to have had, for a number of years, a retention pond near Southwest that had a sign designating it as Little Lake Donnie.
Jehlani Ivelisse Sosa, 1
Jehlani Ivelisse Sosa passed away on July 17, 2022. Jehlani was born to Justin and Natasha Sosa on February 3, 2021. Jehlani is survived by God; her parents, Justin and Natasha; her brother, Jamauri Sosa, maternal grandparents, Carmen & Wilfredo Vargas, & Elvira Cosme ; paternal grandparents, Ovidio & Maribel Sosa; great Grandparents, Juan Fernandez & Lazara Rodriguez; great-great grandparents, Julian Rodriguez & Iraida Alfonso; uncles, Joseph Olavarria, Robert Olavarria, Romel Dismuke and Trey Lohr; aunt, Jaonteria Childs.
Barbara Meadows Brown Blue, 82
Barbara Meadows Brown Blue, 82, passed away at home with her daughter by her side in Lakeland on Monday, July 18, 2022. Barbara was born in Auburndale, Florida on April 30, 1940, and lived in Lakeland the majority of her life. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1958. She worked full time while earning her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of South Florida in 1974 and earned her Master of Education in 1978. She began her teaching career at Kathleen Junior High; then was on the original teaching staff of Lake Gibson Junior High where she went on to become an assistant principal. She then moved to Southwest Middle School as Assistant Principal until she retired. After retirement she continued to assist beginning teachers at several schools.
Steffi Kluger Taylor, 68
Steffi Kluger Taylor, 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 6 at her home in Lakeland, Florida. Steffi is survived by sons Kurt and Erik, sister Mimi, and brother Charlie. She was preceded in death by husband Ben Taylor, partner Paul Body, brother Bill and parents Clara and Benjamin. Steffi was...
Lori Lynn Speece Tyner, 54
Lori Lynn Speece Tyner, 54 of Lakeland, Florida went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Lori was born on January 28, 1968, in Lakeland, Florida. She is survived by her father Edward M. Speece, her son Michael E. Tyner, her daughter Sandra...
