Charles Donald English passed away on July 20, 2022 at the age of 67. Donnie English was born into a military family at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. His family moved to Lakeland in 1964 when Donnie was nine. He became instant friends with neighborhood kids. His favorite days were spent bike riding (which included riding off docks into lakes), and playing football and baseball in neighborhood lots. He worked for the City of Lakeland for 36 years. Over those years his grounds maintenance work area included Lake Morton and the downtown area, ball fields at Peterson Park and Southwest Park, and the Lakeland Center grounds. He also worked at Lake Parker Park where he planted many of its beautiful forest of trees. He was proud to have had, for a number of years, a retention pond near Southwest that had a sign designating it as Little Lake Donnie.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO