Black Creek, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday. Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8. Work continues on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dumpster fire damages two Fond du Lac buildings

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A dumpster fire damaged two homes in Fond du Lac Sunday night. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says their crew responded to 143 Ellis Street at 6:37 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large fire spreading from a dumpster containing “household contents”, according to Assistant Chief of Training & Safety James Knowles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Black Creek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Documentary film tells of the power of the Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new documentary about the Fox River premieres in August. “Power of the River” tells the story of the Fox and the people who made a name on it. The movie captures the stories of the Menominee Tribe, the titans of the papery industry and modern day use of the river.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: PFAS exposure linked to liver cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The synthetic chemical known as PFAS has been linked to liver cancer, according to researchers from the Keck School of Medicine. The chemical is found in consumer and industrial products. PFAS are called forever chemicals because they break down slowly. “This builds on the existing...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc man identified as victim of Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was identified as the victim of a shooting in Las Vegas. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Acturius Dwayne Milner Sr. The coroner’s office tells Action 2 News the information they received is that Milner is from Manitowoc. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WBAY Green Bay

Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Jury sees interview with man standing trial on hate crime killing

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury on Tuesday watched video from a police interview with a man charged in the hate crime killing of a motorcyclist in Fond du Lac County. Daniel Navarro is standing trial on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the July 2020 death of Phillip A. Thiessen.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

