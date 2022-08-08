Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Highway 55/County JJ roundabout opens in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new roundabout at Highway 55 and County JJ in the Kaukauna area is open to traffic. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the completion of the project Tuesday. Construction began on April 25. The roundabout opened the night of Aug. 8. Work continues on...
WBAY Green Bay
RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
WBAY Green Bay
Dumpster fire damages two Fond du Lac buildings
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A dumpster fire damaged two homes in Fond du Lac Sunday night. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says their crew responded to 143 Ellis Street at 6:37 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large fire spreading from a dumpster containing “household contents”, according to Assistant Chief of Training & Safety James Knowles.
WBAY Green Bay
Big voter turnout in Waupaca County prompts request for extra ballots
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters are turning out in big numbers in Waupaca County. Clerk Kristy Opperman said the Town of Lind called her office to report they were running low on ballots. The clerk’s office was able to print 150 paper ballots for the rest of the evening.
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Documentary film tells of the power of the Fox River
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new documentary about the Fox River premieres in August. “Power of the River” tells the story of the Fox and the people who made a name on it. The movie captures the stories of the Menominee Tribe, the titans of the papery industry and modern day use of the river.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Special prosecutor assigned to Waupaca County investigation
The DA announced a special prosecutor in the sheriff's office investigation. Republicans for governor are on the ballot. Family wanted the sentencing to go on as planned. Daniel Navarro is charged in a hate crime killing of a motorcyclist.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: PFAS exposure linked to liver cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The synthetic chemical known as PFAS has been linked to liver cancer, according to researchers from the Keck School of Medicine. The chemical is found in consumer and industrial products. PFAS are called forever chemicals because they break down slowly. “This builds on the existing...
WBAY Green Bay
Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The court-appointed receiver for Annie’s Campground has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to prevent former owner Ann Retzlaff from “from taking any action that would disrupt the operations, marketing, and sale of the campground.”. Seth E. Dizard and his attorneys filed...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc man identified as victim of Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was identified as the victim of a shooting in Las Vegas. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Acturius Dwayne Milner Sr. The coroner’s office tells Action 2 News the information they received is that Milner is from Manitowoc. Las...
WBAY Green Bay
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: FBI sees increase in sextortion targeting teen boys
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI has reported an increase in sextortion scams targeting teens--especially boys 14 to 17. In a Consumer First Alert, Tammy Elliott reports about sextortion and why parents may not be aware it is happening to their child. A sextortion scam can start with online...
WBAY Green Bay
Court appoints special prosecutor in Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Circuit Court has appointed a special prosecutor to review the Sheriff’s Office in an investigation involving allegations of altered reports that could impact court cases. “In an effort to move forward the District Attorney requested a Public Integrity investigation of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Jury sees interview with man standing trial on hate crime killing
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury on Tuesday watched video from a police interview with a man charged in the hate crime killing of a motorcyclist in Fond du Lac County. Daniel Navarro is standing trial on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the July 2020 death of Phillip A. Thiessen.
