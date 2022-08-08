AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County United Way has selected their new director. Deb Zwez started at her new job at the beginning of this month. Before that, she was the publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News. Plus worked at the St. Marys Evening Leader and Community Post in Minster. Zwez has been active around Auglaize county for 30 years, even serving on the board for the United Way of Auglaize County in the late 90s, as well as many other boards and committees, including as co-chair of the committee for the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon in 2019. The board feels that Zwez will be a good spokesperson for the united way in the county and for their mission.

