Lima News
Lima City Schools helps supply students
The Lima City Schools held its annual back-to-school celebration Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Park. The event included free school supplies, toiletry items, food, games and other activities. The first day of school for Lima City Schools students is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
Sidney Daily News
Two residents receive Sidney Fire’s Life Saver Award
SIDNEY — Two young people were honored Monday night with the Department of Fire & Emergency Services Life Saver Award during the Sidney City Council meeting. Nine-year-old Taylyn Davis and his cousin, Kaniya Marcus, 20, were presented with the Life Saver Award at the top of the meeting. Marcus is currently away at college and was unable to attend in person, but a family member streamed the ceremony via FaceTime so she could see in real time the event. Her sister Kiara Marcus accepted the award in her physical absence.
hometownstations.com
Mayor Sharetta Smith Hosts Community Gun Violence Summit
On Tuesday evening at the Cambridge Center in Lima, Mayor Sharetta Smith holds a community gun violence summit in response to recent shootings. The summit began with Mayor Smith discussing newly published homicide statistics for the city since 2010. The document revealed a number of findings. Among them, the Fifth Ward observed the most homicides during the period. Following the statistical overview, Mayor Smith asked us to leave the summit to allow a more open community discussion. Then, the floor was opened up for community members to share their ideas on how to respond against the rising violence.
Lima News
Central Jam comes to downtown Lima
LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
Lima News
Reminisce: A ‘carnival of robbery:” Remembering the ‘yeggs’ crime wave
LIMA — G.E. Bluem was walking the floors of his department store on a busy Saturday in the spring of 1924 when he came across a man tampering with the lock on a rear door of the store on the northeast corner of Market and Elizabeth streets. The man fled but Bluem was cautious.
Lima News
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival
COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
hometownstations.com
Cridersville Historical Society announces circus will be canceled on Tuesday night
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Last week we told you about the circus coming to Cridersville on August 9th. Unfortunately the Cridersville Historical Society has had to cancel the circus performances for Tuesday evening. After a site consultation with a representative from the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Monday morning they said,...
hometownstations.com
United Way of Auglaize County names Deb Zwez as new executive director
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County United Way has selected their new director. Deb Zwez started at her new job at the beginning of this month. Before that, she was the publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News. Plus worked at the St. Marys Evening Leader and Community Post in Minster. Zwez has been active around Auglaize county for 30 years, even serving on the board for the United Way of Auglaize County in the late 90s, as well as many other boards and committees, including as co-chair of the committee for the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon in 2019. The board feels that Zwez will be a good spokesperson for the united way in the county and for their mission.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department Announces Changes to Community Policing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday at the regular Lima City Council meeting, the topic of community policing was at the forefront of city councilors. Chief of Lima Police, Angel Cortes, addressed upcoming changes to community policing within Lima city limits during the report of officials at City Council. Currently, the Lima Police Department utilizes a model called pinpoint policing, and this particular model incorporates computer generated target hotspots within Lima for officers to respond. The problem with this model is that resources are being pulled out of neighborhoods, and there is simply not enough officers to serve both the target hotspots and neighborhoods. Consequently, Chief Cortes proposed a new method of community policing tonight and elaborated on what this method entails for Lima.
Lima News
Downtown Lima block party features artists
LIMA — Over 30 artists and makers registered booths downtown on Saturday for the third annual Legacy Arts Street Party, regaling attendees with art, food and live music. Between North and High streets, the blocked-off roads, once busy with flowing cars, created a temporary, asphalt oasis with vendor booths lining both sides, and in the center, a music stage.
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
ocj.com
Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records
I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
hometownstations.com
Payne running for Lima Municipal Court Judge in 2023
Lima, OH (WLIO) - John Payne was at the Allen County Board of Elections Tuesday morning to file paperwork for his candidacy for Municipal Court Judge. He seeking the bench currently held by Judge David Rodabaugh who will be retiring after his term is up. Payne was selected to be magistrate in 2018 and presides over the Veteran’s Treatment Court. There are two things that he is focused on if he wins the race, accountability, and restoration.
sent-trib.com
If you’re from Pemberville, you know about snipple beans
LEMOYNE – Purchasing her own snippler made making Snipple Bean Soup a year-round option for Linda Dunmyer. The idea of a snipple beans came from Germany as a method of storage through the winter. Dunmyer is third-generation German but had never heard of snipple beans. “I was in a...
peakofohio.com
Construction worker charged with assault at local school
A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
hometownstations.com
Lt. Coil from Ohio State Highway Patrol discusses distracted driving at safety council meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Central Ohio Safety Council advocates for safety and wellness in the workplace. Tuesday's meeting discussed the ever-pertinent issue of distracted driving. Lieutenant Alec Coil with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was in to discuss the trends they are seeing out on the road and how they are responding on the enforcement side. In Allen County alone, Coil says there have been nearly a thousand distracted driving crashes since 2017, and over 700 citations for distracted driving since 2020. Coil says safety is a personal responsibility for everyone on the road.
sent-trib.com
BG man going to prison for shooting himself; state rep, who was on ride-along with trooper, testifies
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to jail. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
