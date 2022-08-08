ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Gabby Petito's Parents File $50 Million Lawsuit Against Police, Claim Daughter 'Would Be Alive' If Authorities 'Were Properly Trained'

As the one-year anniversary of Gabby Petito's death approaches, her parents have filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah, police, as they believe they failed to protect her since they didn't properly investigate her domestic violence case.Petito was 22 years old when she and fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, embarked on a months-long road trip across the country in July. Her body was found in September, a month after her disappearance.In the end, Laundrie killed himself, and in a journal entry, confessed to killing Petito, but before that, more information came to light that put the Moab...
