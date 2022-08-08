Read full article on original website
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
White Driver Allegedly Posted Video of Himself Trying to Strike Black Children with Car, Using Racial Slur
Authorities in Mississippi are considering hate crime charges against a 49-year-old man who police believe posted a video online in which he threatens to run down Black children with his vehicle as he drives down a Ripley street, Ripley Police Chief Scott White said to a group of local residents in a recorded video.
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
A husband and wife were sentenced to 60 days in prison this week for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said. They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions.
Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes
A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
A Capitol rioter who called the FBI and admitted to participating in the attack to try and 'clear his name' has now been charged
A Pennsylvania man was charged this month in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot. Prosecutors say Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez called the FBI in January 2021 to "clear his name." His call came days after one of his friends told investigators the two men attended the riot together. A Pennsylvania...
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
Mississippi police chief fired after leaked audio captured racist rant, him bragging about killing 13 people
A small Mississippi city has a new police chief after its last was secretly recorded bragging about shooting and killing people in the line of duty – including a Black man who he claimed to have shot more than 100 times – in a racist and homophobic rant.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Retired cop shot by wife at DC hotel had molested children at her day care, cops say
An arrest warrant has been issued against a man who was shot by his wife over accusations he was sexually abusing children at the day care she owns, police in Maryland and Washington, D.C. say. Charges announced on Tuesday, July 26, against 57-year-old James Weems Jr., follow the arrest of...
Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
A Washington D.C. woman reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her boyfriend earlier today has thankfully been found.
Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say
“He won’t be here for long,” the man’s supervisor said shortly after the Florida company hired him, according to prosecutors.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Viral Video Shows Patrolman Physically Assaulting Handcuffed Black Man
An unidentified Mississippi Highway Patrol member shoved Eugene Lewis to the ground by his neck, tossed him to the side of the road, and jumped on top of him, video shows.
St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for setting fire to 7-Eleven during 2020 riots
A St. Louis woman who poured lighter fluid on a 7-Eleven that would later burn down during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Tuesday. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of conspiracy...
Gabby Petito's Parents File $50 Million Lawsuit Against Police, Claim Daughter 'Would Be Alive' If Authorities 'Were Properly Trained'
As the one-year anniversary of Gabby Petito's death approaches, her parents have filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah, police, as they believe they failed to protect her since they didn't properly investigate her domestic violence case.Petito was 22 years old when she and fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, embarked on a months-long road trip across the country in July. Her body was found in September, a month after her disappearance.In the end, Laundrie killed himself, and in a journal entry, confessed to killing Petito, but before that, more information came to light that put the Moab...
