KHOU

Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series

HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
PEARLAND, TX
State
Texas State
Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One

On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville’s run in Little League Southwest Regional ends with walk-off loss

Starkville Little League’s Southwest Regional run ended on Sunday afternoon with a tough loss to Oklahoma’s Tulsa Little League team. It was their fourth game in four days in Waco, Texas, and while they won’t be heading to Williamsport for the World Series, they still played a summer of baseball they can be proud of.
STARKVILLE, MS
Kait 8

Good sportsmanship: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas,...
WACO, TX
KTRE

Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
WINONA, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

Abilene teams begin football workouts on a not-so-blazing hot Monday

With the overnight temperature dipping to 79, Monday began nicely for Abilenians. And more so for football players at Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools. The Eagles, Cougars and Bulldogs for the first time are in Class 5A, though Abilene High is in Division I and the other two schools in Division II. Cooper and Wylie will compete as district rivals for the first time, meeting in the regular season finale Nov. 4 at Bulldog Stadium.
ABILENE, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M volleyball announces two new home matches

The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn announced the addition of two home matches to the team's schedule Monday. The Aggies welcome Sam Houston and Louisiana to Reed Arena on Sept. 6 and Sept. 9, respectively. First serve against the Bearkats is set for 5 p.m. while Friday's match with the Ragin' Cajuns is set for 6 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

