WATCH: Tulsa little leaguer hit by pitch, consoles opposing pitcher
A Tulsa little league player showcased his team's sportsmanship early in Tuesday's Little League World Series Southwest Region Final in Waco.
Waco Little League game goes viral for heartwarming show of sportsmanship
A heartwarming moment of ballfield sportsmanship is going viral. Tuesday, Waco was hosting Little League’s Southwest Regional tournament championship game pitting Team Oklahoma from Tulsa against Texas East represented by Pearland
Dave Portnoy mocks touching display of sportsmanship in Little League Regionals
Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports sparked controversy by mocking a touching display of sportsmanship that occurred in Tuesday’s Southwest Regional Championship with the winner securing a berth in next week’s Little League World Series.
Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series
HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville’s run in Little League Southwest Regional ends with walk-off loss
Starkville Little League’s Southwest Regional run ended on Sunday afternoon with a tough loss to Oklahoma’s Tulsa Little League team. It was their fourth game in four days in Waco, Texas, and while they won’t be heading to Williamsport for the World Series, they still played a summer of baseball they can be proud of.
‘An individual battle of survival’: Scot wins Norseman Xtreme Triathlon
Eilidh Prise finished first in the the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon in Norway, costing of a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a marathon
Kait 8
Good sportsmanship: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
WACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas,...
KTRE
Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
texarkanafyi.com
2022-23 Texarkana High School Football Schedules
Friday, 9/2 – Colleyville Heritage – Home.
Abilene teams begin football workouts on a not-so-blazing hot Monday
With the overnight temperature dipping to 79, Monday began nicely for Abilenians. And more so for football players at Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools. The Eagles, Cougars and Bulldogs for the first time are in Class 5A, though Abilene High is in Division I and the other two schools in Division II. Cooper and Wylie will compete as district rivals for the first time, meeting in the regular season finale Nov. 4 at Bulldog Stadium.
247Sports
Texas A&M volleyball announces two new home matches
The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn announced the addition of two home matches to the team's schedule Monday. The Aggies welcome Sam Houston and Louisiana to Reed Arena on Sept. 6 and Sept. 9, respectively. First serve against the Bearkats is set for 5 p.m. while Friday's match with the Ragin' Cajuns is set for 6 p.m.
