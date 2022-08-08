Effective: 2022-08-08 17:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 512 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prescott, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, half inch to penny size hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prescott Valley, Prescott, Groom Creek Subdivision, Prescott Airport, Walker, Prescott Gateway Mall, Yavapai Campground, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Lynx Lake Dam, Prescott Valley Event Center and White Spar Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO