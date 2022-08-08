BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO