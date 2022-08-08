ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Statewide Candidates Flock to New Bedford Feast

New Bedford's first Feast of the Blessed Sacrament celebration since 2019 was likely met with record-setting attendance this past weekend, not just by patrons but by statewide candidates for office as well. In a rare statewide election year with four open seats for Constitutional office – Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney...
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?

In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth

FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
New Bedford Woman Killed in Providence Motorcycle Crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford woman has been killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 95 North in Providence on Saturday night. Rhode Island state police say 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez has died in the crash, which took place at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. An investigation found that...
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized

I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
