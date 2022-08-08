Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Statewide Candidates Flock to New Bedford Feast
New Bedford's first Feast of the Blessed Sacrament celebration since 2019 was likely met with record-setting attendance this past weekend, not just by patrons but by statewide candidates for office as well. In a rare statewide election year with four open seats for Constitutional office – Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney...
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts
A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
‘The Dunk’ no more? Amica set to take over naming rights
The Lincoln-based insurance company is expected to take over naming rights from Dunkin' -- which has held the right for 20 years.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
NECN
When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?
In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
Future of Rhode Island’s Crook Point Bascule Bridge Remains Uncertain
Anyone crossing from Seekonk, Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island on I-195 has probably noticed the railroad bridge suspended in mid-air over the Seekonk River. It's been that way since I graduated from New Bedford High School in 1976. My wife, who grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, said locals refer...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
Remembering Dartmouth’s Tyler Joseph Leonard [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A foundation honoring the memory of Dartmouth's Tyler Joseph Leonard and Child and Family Services are working together to help young people at risk of committing suicide. Tyler was 30 years old, a graduate of Dartmouth High School and Bridgewater State University, when he took his own life in 2018.
capecod.com
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book
A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
YMCA Southcoast Offers Water Safety Programs [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Water safety programs are so important, especially when you live in a community surrounded by water. That's why YMCA Southcoast is offering an eight-week "Safety Around Water" program at its locations with a pool in New Bedford, Fall River and Wareham. Tara Pacheco, the Executive Director at YMCA Southcoast in...
New Bedford Woman Killed in Providence Motorcycle Crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford woman has been killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 95 North in Providence on Saturday night. Rhode Island state police say 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez has died in the crash, which took place at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. An investigation found that...
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
