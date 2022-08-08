Effective: 2022-08-08 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Western Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden City, or 8 miles east of Lamar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Greenfield Lockwood... Golden City South Greenfield... Pennsboro Neola... Dudenville Meinert... Sylvania HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BARTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO