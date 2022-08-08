ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrants By CPD Receives More Charges

A Coffeyville man was taken into custody by Coffeyville Police Department due to 4 outside warrants. 60-year-old Edward Adame was also charged with alleged aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, possession of opiate, possession of paraphernalia, and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
5NEWS

Federal jury convicts Oklahoma man of first-degree murder

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Wagoner man was convicted by a federal jury for first-degree murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, George McEntire Smith, 22, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count...
WAGONER, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duenweg Police investigate stabbing

DUENWEG, Mo. — Just after 7 a.m. Monday morning reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of Patterson alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, METS ambulance and Duenweg Fire responded. Duenweg Police responded initiating an investigation. Shortly afterward yellow crime scene tape wrapped a residence at 624 Patterson. THE RESIDENCE IS LOCATED ON THE NW CORNER OF PATTERSON...
DUENWEG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, OK
Delaware County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, OK
Grove, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Grove, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

Federal Jury Finds Wagoner Man Guilty Of Killing Uncle

A federal jury found a Wagoner Man guilty of murdering his uncle. Federal prosecutors said George Smith shot his uncle twice in the head in April of 2021. George Smith first said at his arrest that he was innocent, but a jury found him guilty of killing his 69-year-old uncle Jimmy Arthur.
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

Former Rogers County Commissioner Arrested On Multiple Complaints

A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested Saturday after officers discovered methamphetamine on him while conducting a traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop near East Pine Street and 171st North and found that Randy Lee Baldridge, 54, was struggling to communicate with an officer. Officers called a K-9 unit...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
GROVE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Convicted Felon
localmemphis.com

Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
JOPLIN, MO
KFOR

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Western Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden City, or 8 miles east of Lamar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Greenfield Lockwood... Golden City South Greenfield... Pennsboro Neola... Dudenville Meinert... Sylvania HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas

GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy