San Diego, CA

Mics caught Juan Soto politely asking this Dodgers home run to stay in play

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Everyone knows what a superstar like Juan Soto will bring to the Padres in the long run. In his first game with San Diego, the naturally talented outfielder had an impressive debut.

Against the Dodgers (-140) on Sunday night, Soto brought something a little less related to his legs, glove, and bat — an apparent ability (well, really, he hoped anyway) to communicate with baseballs.

With Soto mic’d up on Sunday Night Baseball, the broadcast caught him saying the funniest thing after L.A.’s Cody Bellinger launched an early deep shot to centerfield: He tried to will the ball to stay in play.

Wait, what?

On that third “stay here,” I almost thought Soto’s heart-to-heart with the ball would be successful. Alas, while Soto can indeed do everything well on the field, he, unfortunately, can’t convince inanimate objects to do what he wants.

MLB fans had lots of thought about Soto trying to convince the homer to stay in

Marlins' Joey Wendle, Bryan De La Cruz hilariously collided trying to catch a ball in outfield blunder

This play could have gone better for Joey Wendle and Bryan De La Cruz. On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies were playing host to the Miami Marlins, with the home team looking to continue their recent 9-1 hot streak. The Marlins, however, put themselves in an unfortunate hole early on after this incredibly avoidable blunder cost them a run.
#Stay Here
