Scramblin’ for bacon

Anna Selvaggio of Urbana holds on tightly to her portly prize during Sunday night’s Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. Samantha Wolf of Mechanicsburg nudges her pig to the winner’s circle during Sunday night’s Pig Scramble at the grandstand.
Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023

VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
Schipfer named 2022 Champaign County Fair Queen

Danielle Schipfer, from Mechanicsburg, was crowned as the 2022 Champaign County Fair Queen Sunday evening in front of a full grandstand. The first runner-up was Maria McIntosh and the second runner-up was Kaylynn Wilhelm. There were 12 contestants in the race for queen. The contest also featured 4-H and FFA...
Champaign County Fair winners

Pictured left to right are senior dairy ambassador Sami King and Eric Goddard, winner of Dairy Steer Senior Showmanship and overall Dairy Steer Showman of Showmen. Pictured left to right are dairy ambassador Kenzie Stillings, Charlie Ankrom, winner of intermediate dairy feeder showmanship and overall dairy feeder Showman of Showmen, and senior dairy ambassador Sami King.
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in July:. • Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann,...
‘Picnic on the Lawn’ is Aug. 28

Summer is coming to an end and what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than enjoying a delicious lunch on the lawn of the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana. A “Picnic on the Lawn” will be held Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. Bring your friends...
AREA BRIEFS

SOUTH CHARLESTON – American Legion Post 176 will hold its 28th annual “Cruzin’ the Park” car cruise on Saturday, August 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Park. The event is free, and open to all cars. Pork chop dinners will be available with other concessions, 50/50 drawings , and door prizes. Local DJ Tony Cooper will provide music. All proceeds go to the Legion Post 176 Scholarship Fund.
In the pink for a pig

Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition.
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday

A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
Garden Club Flower Show selects winners

Lynn Schaner is the 2022 Garden Club Member of the Year. She joined Goshen Garden Club 47 years ago as a young mother for a way to do something for herself. Lynn followed her mother, her two grandmothers and an aunt’s footsteps in the same club. Even after 47 years she is still excited to enter specimens and arrangements at the Champaign County Fair Flower Shows.
EAA Chapter 421 hosts Young Eagles rally

EAA Chapter 421, part of the international Experimental Aircraft Association of aviation enthusiasts, hosted its annual Young Eagles rally on July 9 at Grimes Field, Urbana. Kids ages 8 to 17 were given the opportunity to fly an airplane with a certified pilot for free while learning the basics of aviation. After taking off from the airport runway, the pilot passed the controls to the young eagle to let them experience the thrill of flying.
‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival

COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine

The Century Bar in downtown Dayton received a write up in the summer issue of Bourbon+, a quarterly magazine spotlighting stories of farmers, distillers, mixologists and bourbon industry enthusiasts. “Not every bar has its own mission statement, and I’d venture to say a good majority do not. But then again,...
Gatling gun demonstration at Civil War Living History Weekend

SIDNEY – Retired Logan County Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Ray Quay will reunite with his son and grandson for one final appearance with a .45 caliber Gatling gun for Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend. The event is scheduled for Sept. 17-18 at Tawawa Park. Quay designed the...
