These Dwarf Galaxies Seem to Be Devoid of Dark Matter, And It Doesn't Make Sense

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Astronomy.com
Rare Earth hypothesis: Why we might really be alone in the universe
The first spacecraft to explore the space beyond Earth orbit was Pioneer 4 in 1959. Twenty-five years later, in 1984, astronomers Carl Sagan and Jill Tarter founded the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), a program that has been scouring the cosmos for signs of alien life ever since. But, to...
ZDNet
Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
Astrophysicists Think They've Found The Mysterious Source of High-Energy Neutrinos
Some of the brightest, most energetic objects in the Universe are the mystery source of high-energy cosmic neutrinos, new research has confirmed. A comprehensive analysis has pretty conclusively linked galaxies hosting blazing nuclei known as blazars with these enigmatic particles. It's a result that provides a really unexpected solution to...
James Webb Spots the Farthest Galaxy Humans Have Ever Seen, Near the Dawn of Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists think they have discovered the most distant—and potentially oldest—galaxy ever seen in the universe using new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most powerful observatory ever launched, according to a study posted on the preprint server arXiv on Tuesday.
A speedy asteroid suddenly appeared and flew past Earth in just 30 minutes
On July 25, 2019, astronomer Luisa Fernanda Zambrano-Marin and her team at the Aricebo Observatory in Puerto Rico spotted a fast-traveling asteroid headed toward Earth. Flying in from a blindspot, the asteroid gave the astronomers a window of barely 30 minutes to learn as much about it as they could, SciTech Daily reported. And then it was gone.
What is on the other side of a black hole?
SCIENTISTS have begun delving deeper into the science behind black holes in light of new studies. And after the first-ever detailed photo of the gravity giant was revealed in May 2022, questions have been asked about what lies on the other side. What is on the other side of a...
Mysterious flashes are coming from impossibly distant galaxies, scientists say
Astronomers at the Maunakea Observatories in Hawaii may have solved the puzzle of just where powerful, enigmatic bursts of radiation seen in the sky originate from. Rather than coming out of nowhere, they may originate in galaxies previously too distant to detect.Gamma Ray Bursts, or GRBs, are the brightest things in the sky since the Big Ban itself, massive explosions releasing more energy in moments than the Sun will in 10 billion years. Astronomers believe these intense emissions of gamma rays, as well as X-rays and other wavelengths of light, come from the collapse of massive stars into black holes,...
scitechdaily.com
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
Scientists find black hole unlike any other discovered before
Scientists have found a dormant black hole that is unlike any found before. Researchers say there is no other explanation for the unexpected data, which shows there is a stellar-mass black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the neighbouring galaxy of our own Milky Way. The star that brought about...
sciencealert.com
An Interstellar Object May Have Struck Earth. Scientists Plan to Search The Ocean
Back in 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth.
sciencealert.com
Earth's Days Are Mysteriously Getting Longer, Scientists Say
Atomic clocks, combined with precise astronomical measurements, have revealed that the length of a day is suddenly getting longer, and scientists don't know why. This has critical impacts not just on our timekeeping, but also things like GPS and other technologies that govern our modern life. Over the past few...
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope makes ‘amazing’ discovery from ‘the dark ages of space’
THE James Webb Space Telescope has made an amazing discovery from the dark ages of space, according to experts. The findings from the first set of data collected from Nasa's Webb Telescope, aka JWST, have shocked the scientific community. A research team has discovered a galaxy called CEERS-93316, however, it...
James Webb Space Telescope: Origins, design and mission objectives
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which launched Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:20 a.m. ET (12:20 p.m. GMT) from the Guiana Space Centre (also known as Europe's Spaceport) in French Guiana, is on a mission to observe some of the faintest, oldest objects in the universe, from a vantage point nearly 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth.
natureworldnews.com
Planetary Scientists Answer Mystery Following NASA's Rare Mineral Discovery in Mars After Six Years
A volcanic eruption in Mars has produced a rare mineral on the Red Planet. This is the answer provided by planetary scientists from NASA's Johnson Space Center, California Institute of Technology, and Rice University to address a mystery that plagued the Mars research community for six years. In 2016, NASA's...
IFLScience
Astronomers Reveal Most Detailed Radio Image Of A Supermassive Black Hole Jet Yet
The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) has released new observations that are once again at the cutting edge of science. The team that gave us the first image of our very own supermassive black hole has now revealed the most detailed radio image of a blazer, J1924-2914. A blazar, not to...
