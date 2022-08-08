ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Columbia Missourian

Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
