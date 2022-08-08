'My children are dead:' Mother posted video online after allegedly stabbing her two children, killing 4-year-old girl

Read full article on original website
Karma coming back for you
1d ago
I hope little man makes it and Sorry for the family loss of the 4 year old little girl fly high princess angel may your soul rest in peace.🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️
music lover
1d ago
If she was done with life she should have took her own and not the babies.
Mother In New Orleans Accused Of Stabbing Her Two Children, Killing One, Police Say
According to authorities in Louisiana, a mother is accused of stabbing her two young children, killing one, Radar has learned.On Aug. 7, Janee Pedescleaux, 31, allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in New Orleans, police said.Neighbors told WVUE that the children’s father rushed to the home after he saw a since-deleted post on Pedescleaux's Instagram that showed the mother in a blood-soaked tank top crying and saying, “I’m dying. My children is dead. I’m dying! I’m done with life!”The station reported the father broke a window at the house and climbed inside to rescue the injured children.He then rushed his boy and girl to an area hospital, where the girl later died from her injuries.Pedescleaux was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to WVUE.
power98fm.com
Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody
Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
New Orleans mom arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter, injuring 2-year-old son
NEW ORLEANS (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed two of her children — including one fatally — following a concerning social media message. According to WGNO-TV, on Aug. 7 at 11:15 a.m., New Orleans Police Department officers went to a residence near Law...
NOLA.com
Woman who allegedly stabbed children, then went live on social media is booked into jail
A woman who allegedly stabbed her children, one of them fatally, then broadcast herself on social media streaked in their blood, has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. Her bond will be set today. Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted...
4-year-old stabbed to death, 2-year-old hospitalized, mother arrested
The young boy remains in critical condition, according to police.
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
Girl stabbed to death, boy critically injured in cutting, New Orleans police say
A girl has died and a boy is in critical condition after both were stabbed in the Florida Area of New Orleans late Sunday morning, according to New Orleans police. [UPDATE: New Orleans woman booked in killing of 4-year-old daughter, stabbing of 2-year-old son]. Police said they received a call...
