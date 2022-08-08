Read full article on original website
Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick
Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick, 20, a native of Waldo, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, succumbing to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Hope. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
Frank Turk Jr.
Frank Turk Jr., 86, of TexARKana made his way to heaven on August 7, 2022. He was born December 12, 1935 in Village to Frank and Julia Dendy Turk. After graduating with a bachelor of science in geology from Southern State College, he entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School. Upon completion of his training, he was commissioned a naval officer. He was stationed on board the USS George Clymer in the Pacific and served as the communications officer.
Hempstead County wreck takes life of young Waldo woman
Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick, 20, of Waldo was killed about 2:17 a.m. Tuesday in a three-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 32 on the west side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Wyrick was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata east on the highway. She crossed the center line and struck a westbound Nissan Rogue, forcing it off the road. A 2004 Toyota Camry, which was following Wyrick’s Sonata, struck it from behind and forced the Rogue off the road as well.
El Dorado's Rich is Arkansas EMT Administrator of the Year
The Arkansas EMT Association honored paramedic Tommy Rich as the 2022 Arkansas EMS Administrator of the Year at its annual conference held in Hot Springs. Rich serves as the regional manager for ProMed Ambulance overseeing ambulance operations for Union, Calhoun, Dallas and Ashley counties. Rich has more than 25 years...
Sticky legal situation emerging for Tasty Donuts owners in Magnolia
The parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts are suing its Magnolia franchise holders, alleging breaches of franchise agreements. Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed the suit Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court against defendants Bun Chhhun and Vin Thada Tv of El Dorado.
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
SAU-Tech honors Dillworth-Johnson
Wyletta Dilworth-Johnson is the Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero award recipient for August at SAU-Tech. She is a Camden native and graduated from Camden Fairview High School in 1997. She furthered her education at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a bachelor of science in criminal justice (2003) and a master of science in mental health and wellness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix (2021).
SAAC in El Dorado announces plays for coming season
The Theatre Steering Committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has set a season for stage productions in the Callaway Theatre. “We are thrilled to be bringing a full year of live theatre to El Dorado,” said committee chairperson Katy Callaway Hayes. “We have three great shows on the horizon, and it’s an amazing time to get involved with the South Arkansas Arts Center and our community theatre.”
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 5, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. None. Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first...
Magnolia shooting suspect awaits extradition from Texas
Federal marshals arrested Eric Walker, 26, of Magnolia on Monday on charges relating to a Thursday, July 28 shooting in Magnolia. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center to see a shooting victim. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
Columbia Christian student/parent orientation 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Columbia Christian School students and parents will meet for orientation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. The meeting will start in the arena, and then students and parents will head out to see teachers and classrooms. School supplies may be brought that evening as well. Students will be counted absent...
Magnolia School Board approves one-time bonuses, $10,000 for teachers, $6,000 for support personnel
Magnolia School District personnel will receive one-time bonuses from the district’s COVID-19 relief funds. The Magnolia School Board voted Monday to address recruiting and retaining problems by using American Relief Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) for the bonuses. Magnolia certified staff – teachers --...
Deadline looms for municipal election candidates
The deadline is noon Wednesday for candidates seeking municipal positions in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices is at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be on the November...
Magnolia Middle School students get schedules this week
Magnolia Middle School has announced its student schedule pick-up days. Pick-up times will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. each day.
McBride receives 10-year sentence for meth trafficking in Columbia County
A Magnolia man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County. U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado. According to court documents, in...
Carter SAU's new assistant softball coach
Molly Carter has been hired as assistant softball coach for the 2022-23 season at Southern Arkansas University. Head coach Jason Anderson said Carter brings a plethora of knowledge and experience to the program. She replaces former assistant and Mulerider All-American Brooke Goad, who resigned in July to pursue other opportunities.
