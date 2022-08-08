Frank Turk Jr., 86, of TexARKana made his way to heaven on August 7, 2022. He was born December 12, 1935 in Village to Frank and Julia Dendy Turk. After graduating with a bachelor of science in geology from Southern State College, he entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School. Upon completion of his training, he was commissioned a naval officer. He was stationed on board the USS George Clymer in the Pacific and served as the communications officer.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO