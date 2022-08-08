ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Rarest baseball card in the world’ sells for record price

By Michael Reiner, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11r9sq_0h8aEb0O00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A baseball card of a Pittsburgh Pirates legend was just purchased for millions.

According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette , the 1909-1911 T206 card of Honus Wagner sold for $7.25 million as a part of Goldin Auctions. Ken Goldin, of Goldin Auctions, oversaw the purchase of what is now the most expensive card ever purchased and says there are less than 50 authenticated T-206 Wagner cards.

USA Today reports that the buyer and seller chose to stay anonymous and that the card is considered to be the rarest baseball card in the world.

Mike Tyson says Hulu stole his story in upcoming series

Goldin Auctions said that the previous record for the T206 of Wagner was $6.6 million and that the card was sold in August 2021.

According to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame , Wagner spent all of his 21 seasons (1897-1917) with the Pirates, his hometown team. The shortstop won the National League batting title eight times and he won a World Series title with Pittsburgh in 1909.

Wagner was one of the first five players elected to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame in 1936.

Collectors also have their eyes on another ultra-rare baseball card that is up for sale until the auction ends Aug. 27 – a mint condition Mickey Mantle card from 1952.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFrA0_0h8aEb0O00
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The mint-condition Mantle card is expected to sell well into the millions when bidding ends at the end of the month. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The owner, Anthony Giordano, is described by the Associated Press as a waste management entrepreneur from New Jersey. Giordano paid $50,000 for the card at a New York City card show in 1991.

KRON On is streaming news live now

As for the card itself, the condition is near-perfect and Heritage Auctions, which is handling the bidding, estimates that it could fetch more than $10 million by the end of the auction.

“The quality of the card is the key,” Derek Grady, executive vice president of sports auctions for Heritage Auctions, told the Associated Press. “Four sharp corners, the gloss and the color jumps off the card.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Daily Mail

Ouch! Scary moment home plate umpire in Yankees-Cardinals game is smashed in the helmet by a 99mph fast ball... and has to be held up by catcher Yadier Molino while he recovers

Ever woken up feeling like you've been hit by a 99 mile-per-hour fastball?. Home plate umpire Ed Hickox will tomorrow. The 60-year-old was already having a tough day at the office in St. Louis and then reality hit, quite literally. At the top of the eighth inning, with St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KRON4 News

Two men charged with possession of nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine

(BCN) — Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Christian Flores, 25, was […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Friends recall the night Truckee teen went missing

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues Monday night for missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a party she attended at a campground early Saturday morning. Her family and friends are doing everything they can to get her information out and coordinate searches. Friends and family of Rodni gathered at the […]
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Honus Wagner
Person
Anthony Giordano
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Mickey Mantle
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Card#Heritage Auctions#Auction#New York City#Rarest#T 206#The National League
KRON4 News

Palo Alto woman robbed of jewelry, arrests made

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two men were arrested Sunday following an incident where one of the men robbed a woman of her necklace and phone, according to Palo Alto Police. Walter Randall Stokes, 28, of Oakland and Melvin Caldwell King, 24, of Antioch were arrested. The woman was walking in the 300 block of […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont police recover 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters from local business

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department finished a year-long investigation into a local business that yielded at least 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters, it announced in a press release Monday. FPD said that Arrow Recovery, a recycling business on 46025 Warm Springs Road, had been accepting stolen catalytic converters. Arrow Recovery describes its […]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy