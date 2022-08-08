ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. parents do some last-minute back-to-school shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final night of summer vacation for Fayette County students, and some parents spent the evening getting a few last-minute items. “We are doing the last of our back-to-school shopping. There were a few items on the list we missed,” parent Aletha Malone said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Woodford County hoping for encore following 13-1 season

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County hired Dennis Johnson in 2015 and over the last seven years, he has built something special in Versailles. The Yellow Jackets had a dream season in 2021, going 13-0 before losing to South Warren in the state semifinals. That was fun, but that magical season is now in the rear view mirror.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky REALTORS secures $500,000 for EKY flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Association of REALTORS Relief Foundation and Kentucky REALTORS are providing $500,000 in relief funding to help those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the widespread flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “I’m heartbroken to see our Eastern Kentucky communities experience devastating loss and want them...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
LEXINGTON, KY

