Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.

According to deputies, Stoean refused to comply with commands and kicked Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 officer “Waylon” during the pursuit.

Lars, another Brevard County K-9 officer, caught up to Stoean during the pursuit.

Video released by the sheriff’s officer shows Stoean yelling for the K-9 to let go.

“After acting all gangster like by trying to steal our citizen’s hard-earned money and then running from our agents, Stoean screamed like a little baby when K-9 Lars helped take him into custody as he took a bite – OK, well actually a few bites – out of crime,” Ivey said in a statement.

Stoean was transported to the Brevard County Jail, where he’s facing multiple charges including defrauding a financial institution, resisting arrest, and striking to harm a police animal.

LOVE'S 2 READ
1d ago

Way to go K-9 Lars and Sheriff Ivy! Great job as usual!👍👏 Everyone be safe today.🙏

Jane plane Doe
1d ago

What a punk! So glad the dog got him! I bet he was crying like a baby 😂🐕❣

Naya Revolutionary
1d ago

OMG 😳 the dog ate him because he kicked him?!🤣🤣😂😂 and because he was a criminal😂😂😂

